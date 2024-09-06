GTJAI Receives Multiple Awards In Bond Connect 2024 Awards

(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) GTJAI Receives Multiple Awards in Connect 2024 Awards - Demonstrating its Strength in Bond Connect Business



HONG KONG, Sept 6, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Guotai Junan International Holdings Limited (“Guotai Junan International”, the“Company” or“GTJAI”, stock code: 1788) announced that in the Bond Connect Company Limited 2024 Outstanding Participating Institutions and Individuals Awards, GTJAI won the“Primary Pioneer (Underwriter)” award, and its subsidiary Guotai Junan Products Limited and its employee Yiyan Zhu won the“Northbound Outstanding Investment Bank” award and the“Northbound Outstanding Individual” award, respectively, highlighting the Company's outstanding performance and significant contributions in various areas of Bond Connect (Northbound) business.

As one of the earliest Chinese securities firms with presence in Hong Kong, GTJAI has always attached great importance to and actively participated in various policy measures for the mutual connection between the Mainland China and Hong Kong capital markets. Since the Bond Connect (Northbound) was launched in 2017, as one of the early qualified participants, GTJAI has continuously explored and served the needs of overseas clients investing in the Mainland China bond market, playing an important role in connecting clients with the market and facilitating active trading in the Bond Connect (Northbound) business.

With its professional cross-border service capabilities and extensive market experience, the Company has excelled in this crucial financial interconnection initiative. These accolades not only acknowledge GTJAI's strength in the Bond Connect (Northbound) business but also affirm the Company's proactive role and significant contributions in facilitating the in-depth integration of the Mainland China and Hong Kong financial markets, promoting the openness and internationalization of the Chinese capital market. As China's financial markets continue to open up, GTJA will continue to leverage its strengths and actively expand overseas investors' interest in the mainland Chinese financial market through its outstanding cross-border financial service capabilities and experience, providing investors with more comprehensive and high-quality services.

About Bond Connect (Northbound)

The Bond Connect (Northbound) was officially launched on 3 July 2017. As a pioneer in the mutual connection mechanism between the mainland China and Hong Kong bond markets, the Bond Connect (Northbound) provides overseas investors with a convenient and efficient investment channel, allowing them direct access to the mainland China interbank bond market. This mechanism not only streamlines the process for overseas investors to participate in the Chinese bond market but also significantly enhances investment efficiency. The implementation of the Bond Connect (Northbound) signifies a crucial milestone in the opening up of the Chinese bond market, making a substantial contribution to enhancing the global attractiveness of Renminbi assets and advancing the internationalization of the Chinese bond market. Furthermore, it caters to the growing demand from international investors for Renminbi asset allocation.





