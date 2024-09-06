(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dragon Ball DAIMA Logo

Dragon Ball DAIMA main

Supreme Kai (Mini) CV Yumiko Kobayashi

Glorio CV Koki Uchiyama

Panzy CV Fairouz Ai

TOKYO, JAPAN, September 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- -Dragon Ball DAIMA, Unveiling the second main visual and main trailer and announcing the voice casting for new characters! Plus, the opening theme is a super collaboration featuring Grammy award-winning artist Zedd!

Creator Akira Toriyama worked on the original concept, story, and character designs for the all-new anime series, Dragon Ball DAIMA, and it will begin We are now announcing the voice casting for Supreme Kai (Mini) and the new characters, Glorio and Panzy. Moreover, the opening theme song will be a super collaboration featuring Grammy award-winning artist Zedd, Yukinojo Mori, and C&K! Stay tuned for a never-before-seen Dragon Ball!



DAIMA takes place in the "Demon Realm"!

Unveiling the second main visual.

The new visual reveals the face of the new character Panzy, who was wearing a mask and cloak in the first main visual, as well as Gomah and a new mysterious character peering over the edge at Gomah. The new visual reveals the face of the new character Panzy, who was wearing a mask and cloak in the first main visual, as well as Gomah and a new mysterious character peering over the edge at Goku (Mini) and company.

The catchphrase in the first main visual was "Welcome to the Great Adventure! For the second main visual, it has changed into "Welcome to the Demon Realm! This shows that the story takes place in the "Demon Realm."

What sort of adventure awaits Goku (Mini), Supreme Kai (Mini), and the new characters Glorio and Panzy in this unknown world, the "Demon Realm" where a conspiracy churns! Stay tuned to a new world and a new Dragon Ball!

The premiere airing of the series in Japan will be on October 11th (Fri.) at 11:40 P.M. JST.

Unveiling the highly anticipated main theme and trailer!

Having been turned small, Goku and company have an adventure in the Demon Realm!

The newly unveiled main trailer starts with a mysterious spell and presents a strange world that has never been seen in Dragon Ball before.

In this lively trailer, Goku (Mini) and Supreme Kai (Mini), who have been turned small through a "conspiracy," and the new characters Glorio and Panzy partake in an exciting adventure in the Demon Realm to the music of the opening theme song.

Additionally, the trailer reveals characters who are being shown for the first time, such as an unknown person who looks like Supreme Kai, a character reminiscent of a woman who sits with a mysterious smile, and the shadows of monsters that lurk in the Demon Realm!

With the unveiling of new characters, the mystery of“Dragon Ball DAIMA” grows deeper. Stay tuned for a Dragon Ball that no one has ever seen before!

Announcing the voices for characters appearing in the main trailer!

Adventuring with Goku (Mini) will be Supreme Kai (Mini), voiced by Yumiko Kobayashi, the new character Glorio, voiced by Koki Uchiyama, and the new character Panzy, voiced by Fairouz Ai!

Turned small through a conspiracy along with Goku (Mini) will be Supreme Kai (Mini), voiced by Yumiko Kobayashi! Also, traveling with Goku and Supreme Kai will be the new character Glorio, voiced by Koki Uchiyama, and the newly revealed unmasked Panzy, voiced by Fairouz Ai. They will all be appearing at a stage event at the "Dragon Ball Daimatsuri" at Tokyo Big Sight on October 6th (Sun)!

The three cast members have offered their comments.

Supreme Kai (Mini) CV Yumiko Kobayashi

Dragon Ball is a series that changed my life, so simply to be able to audition for it made me so excited I said to myself, "I have no more regrets! I never expected to be chosen to play a role, so I'm genuinely scared that this all might just be a dream.

I'm sure that Dragon Ball DAIMA will offer people the experience of a great adventure they'll never forget!

Glorio CV Koki Uchiyama

I never expected to be able to play a role in Dragon Ball, so I'm honored to have had the fortune to be given this opportunity. It's full of not just amazing action, but gorgeous imagery that makes each episode dizzying to watch, so I hope you'll all see it through to the end!

Panzy CV Fairouz Ai

I'm so full of a feeling of honor to be able to lend my voice to a series like Dragon Ball that is loved all over the world. There will be a lot of traveling to various places during the series, but each place will be full of its own entertaining drama, so I think people will be able to experience it as though they're along for the adventure! I hope you'll all enjoy it.

The opening theme is a new song created for Dragon Ball DAIMA together by Grammy Award-winning artist Zedd, Yukinojo Mori, and C&K!

It's a super collaboration between Zedd, Yukinojo Mori, and C&K!

The opening theme, "Jaka Jaan" by Zedd feat. C&K was composed for Dragon Ball DAIMA by Zedd. DJ/Producer who is currently in the news for releasing a new album after nine years on August 30th.

Zedd has been an outspoken fan of Dragon Ball for years and accepted the offer to create a song for Dragon Ball DAIMA. This is the first time Zedd has taken on composing music for an anime. Composing the lyrics is Yukinojo Mori, who has brought numerous great songs to the Dragon Ball world like "CHA-LA HEAD-CHA-LA" and "Limit Break x Survivor." And in response to Zedd's request for a main chorus you would expect of a Japanese anime, the singing and songwriting unit C&K brought their overwhelming vocals and genre-defying sound. This song is a super collaboration that will mark a new page in Dragon Ball history!

We have received comments from the Zedd, Yukinojo Mori, and CLIEVY and KEEN of C&K.

Zedd

I was incredibly honored to even be considered to produce the music for "Dragon Ball. I have always aspired to write theme songs and score music. Composing music for something that influenced many of childhood years is an absolute dream.

Yukinojo Mori

It's thanks to Dragon Ball that I've been able to surpass my own lyrical limits time and time again.

However, to be honest, I've always been secretly worried about just how far my words can keep up with the growing strength of Goku (lol).

But Toriyama-sensei has done it again! By changing the direction from "battle" to "adventure" with DAIMA, he's led us to fresh excitement.

If ever you feel hurt and your heart feels small, I hope you'll sing along with this fanfare I created together with Zedd and C&K and think of your DAIMA company.

May courage light your next step in life.

CLIEVY

I thought we were played some kind of prank. I honestly wondered if we could handle such a big role!

KEEN

When we were offered this opportunity by Dragon Ball, my all-time favorite to this day, my heart was filled with excitement! I look forward to seeing the new Dragon Ball DAIMA series to become a wonderful anime that will have an inspiration on children and adults alike!

I am proud that we were able to be involved with this masterpiece!

See the main trailer here

The Dragon Ball DAIMA Official Site updated.

The official site has gone live alongside the unveiling of the second main visual and main trailer!

Official site URL:

The Dragon Ball DAIMA Official X

Official X:

@DB_super2015

About DRAGON BALL

The Dragon Ball phenomenon began in 1984 when Japan's well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump. Since then, the manga's popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting. And with Dragon Ball's ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising.

Dragon Ball's popularity kept its momentum, and in 2013, the release of its serial movies was restarted for the first time in 17 years to much fanfare. Then in 2015, the series "Dragon Ball Super" by the author Akira Toriyama began to air. In 2022, the movie "Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO" was released, earning not only the number 1 spot at the Japanese box office in its first weekend but also becoming a worldwide hit. In October 2024, on the 40th anniversary of Dragon Ball's serialization, the new series "Dragon Ball DAIMA" will finally begin and make its mark in the history of Dragon Ball!

Title Overview

Title: Dragon Ball DAIMA

Staff: Original work, Story & Character Design: Akira Toriyama

Director: Yoshitaka Yashima

Series Director: Aya Komaki

Animation Character Design: Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru

Series Composition & Scenario: Yuko Kakihara

Other Information

Dragon Ball DAIMA Official Site: en/

Dragon Ball DAIMA X Account:

Dragon Ball Official Site: href="" rel="external nofollow" dragon-ball-officia

Dragon Ball Official X Account: @DB_official_en

(C)BIRD STUDIO/SHUEISHA, TOEI ANIMATION

KITADE

Dragon Ball DAIMA PR

