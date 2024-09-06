Loginradius Launches 2024 Consumer Identity Trends Report, Highlights Key Trends Shaping Consumer Login Experiences

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Top social logins 2024

The report reveals major changes in consumer preferences that are disrupting login experiences industry-wide

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The new report from LoginRadius, a global leader in Customer IAM, reveals major changes in how consumers worldwide want to manage their digital identities. The "2024 Consumer Identity Trends Report" provides unique insights into the evolving priorities of users regarding privacy, security, and ease of use when authenticating online.LoginRadius analyzed 500+ brands and over 1.17 billion consumers on its identity platform and mapped how their authentication demands are changing.The adoption of passwordless authentication is skyrocketingWith cybersecurity threats on the rise, companies are accelerating the adoption of passwordless login systems. Consumers continue to prefer email for passwordless logins over phone-based options. 88.54% reported to prefer to log in with their email address, and 11.46% with their phone number. In fact, the analysis shows that the percentage of people using email for passwordless login has steadily increased over the past year.According to the report, email is the dominant choice for passwordless logins in North America and Western Europe, where it has been available the longest. Developing nations have already seen phone registration eclipse email for passwordless logins. As mobile phone access expands globally, this trend is projected to be adapted more widely.Companies continue to adopt multi-factor authenticationBusinesses are balancing two key priorities: simplicity and security. MFA achieves this by adding an easy-to-complete extra step, such as authentication codes or push notifications. This balance of convenience and security makes MFA an appealing option for businesses.Among consumers using MFA, 43.86% favor authenticator apps for added security. Meanwhile, 37.11% of companies provide MFA through email codes. MFA will likely become a standard practice, particularly for businesses in the financial sector that handle sensitive data and critical services. This shift will be driven by increasingly stringent regulatory requirements and growing consumer demands for higher levels of security.The younger demographic is driving social loginWhen comparing login preference by age, the analysis shows that as the age increases, so does the preference for social login. 55.11% of 18-25 year olds prefer social login compared to 9.35% of over 50s.Based on LoginRadius' data, in North America, Google and Facebook are the most popular social networks with Google being preferred by 41.51% of users, and Facebook by 36.09%."We're witnessing a dramatic evolution in what users expect from login experiences," says Rakesh Soni, CEO of LoginRadius. "Businesses must prioritize balancing security and convenience if they want to retain customers in 2024 and beyond."“Our annual consumer report has been helping businesses understand how consumer preferences are evolving every year and the key trends they should factor in when shaping their login experience,” adds Soni.LoginRadius continues to lead innovation in CIAM, recently announcing new AI capabilities to further improve identity verification and security. As consumer behavior evolves, LoginRadius remains committed to helping companies enhance their systems to deliver seamless login experiences.For complete findings, download the 2024 Consumer Identity Trend Report .MethodologyLoginRadius analyzed 500+ brands and over 1.17 billion consumers on its identity platform from January 01, 2023, to December 31, 2023.About LoginRadiusLoginRadius is a leading cloud-based consumer identity and access management (CIAM) solution that empowers businesses to deliver a delightful consumer experience.The developer-friendly Identity Platform provides a comprehensive set of APIs to enable authentication, identity verification, single sign-on, user management, and account protection capabilities such as multi-factor authentication on any web or mobile application.The company offers open-source SDKs, integrations with over 150 third-party applications, pre-designed and customizable login interfaces, and best-in-class data security products.The platform is already loved by over 500 brands, with a reach of 1.17 billion consumers worldwide.The company has been named a leading industry player in consumer identity and access management (CIAM) by Infotech Research, KuppingerCole, Gartner, and Forrester. Microsoft is a major technology partner and investor.For more information, visit loginradius or should you have any queries or require personalized assistance, drop an email to ....

