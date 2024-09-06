Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes First To Score 900 Career Goals

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Portuguese captain Cristiano has become the first player in history to score 900 career goals.

The legendary player achieved the historic feat by scoring a goal against Croatia in the Nations League.

It was in the 34th minute of the match that Cristiano scored the historic goal.

Ronaldo's achievement is 131 goals for Portugal and 769 goals for clubs.

Of the 900 goals scored in his career, Ronaldo has scored 450 goals for Real Madrid.





Ronaldo has scored 145 goals for Manchester United, 101 goals for Juventus, 68 goals for current club Al Nasr and 5 goals for Sporting Lisbon.

Lionel Messi is second behind Cristiano with 842 goals.