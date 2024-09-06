عربي


Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Trinetra Ganesh Temple's History, Significance


9/6/2024 1:24:33 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, a three-day fair is held at the Trinetra Ganesh Temple located in Ranthambore Fort, where lakhs of devotees come for darshan. Situated on the fort, this temple holds historical and religious significance, having been built by King Hamir Dev Chauhan

