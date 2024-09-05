(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DEVANEY ALSO PROVIDES $1 MILLION DOLLAR CHARITABLE GIVEBACK TO AUDIENCES PROVIDING FOR MORE THAN 50,000

MOVIEGOERS, IN PARTNERSHIP WITH iHEART MEDIA, TO GALVANIZE IN THE FIGHT AGAINST CHILD TRAFFICKING

"CITY OF DREAMS" MISSION SUPPORTED BY HIGH LEVEL VOICES INCLUDING TONY ROBBINS, SYLVESTER STALLONE, LUIS FONSI, MIKE TYSON, MARTIN SHEEN, MIRA SORVINO, PAT RILEY, KATHIE LEE GIFFORD, ANTHONY RAMOS, PRINCE ROYCE AND KAROLINA KURKOVA

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- John Devaney, CEO and Founder of Miami based United Capital Markets recently launched groundbreaking efforts on behalf of the 12 million trafficked children in this country, via his release "City of Dreams," through newly formed Manor House Films, established to launch a compelling slate of films with an inspiring mission of change.



In support of the release, Devaney recently appeared on CNBC Opening Bell to discuss the timely release and the intersection of his

cause-driven financial involvement and personal passion &

action.

Devaney's personal and financial investments highlight a crucial connection between finance, humanitarian efforts, and the urgent issues facing our nation today, targeting a broad national story, which is powerfully described here:

CITYOFDREAMSMOVIE & through the impactful film trailer, featuring a high profile cast of supporters such as

Tony Robbins and Sylvester Stallone .



See here: Ambassador Message – 50+ Celebrities and Business Leaders

In response to the ongoing crisis, Devaney also spearheaded a $1 million ticket giveaway for advance screenings of "City of Dreams" across the country, in partnership with iHeart Media. This initiative mobilized thousands to raise awareness about child trafficking and reached out to over 50,000 viewers, including anti-trafficking organizations and survivors. His gift funded free tickets to individuals and groups, including anti-trafficking organizations, survivors, schools, churches, municipalities, and people who may otherwise not be able to afford to watch the film.

Alongside Director/Writer Mohit Ramchandani

and Producer Sean Wolfington, (executive producer of box office break out film "Sound of Freedom"), Devaney has actively invested in and personally continues to support on the ground efforts to tell the powerful story of "City of Dreams" and create change.

Released nationwide by Roadside Attractions, the mission driven film boasts an impressive list of Executive Producers including New York Times best-selling author and speaker Tony Robbins , five-time Latin Grammy Winning Singer Luis Fonsi ("Despacito"), Songwriters Hall of Famer Linda Perry , Academy Award®-winning Producer Michael Phillips (Taxi Driver, The Sting, Close Encounters of the Third Kind), Academy Award®-nominated actress Yalitza Aparicio (Roma) and Academy Award® winner Mira Sorvino , who brings

decades-long advocacy and work fighting human trafficking around the world.

The movie has inspired an unprecedented movement of action, which has attracted influential leaders, artists, athletes, and celebrities from across every walk of life, as they join forces to raise awareness and promote the movie's mission to end child trafficking.



Among them, Golden Globe winner and Academy Award® nominee Sylvester Stallone (Rocky

and

Rambo

franchises), legendary coach Pat Riley , actor Martin Sheen ("The West Wing"), talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford ,

"Vikings" and

"Big Sky" star Katheryn Winnick , and

"24" and

"Riverdale" star Marisol Nichols also serve as ambassadors for the film as well as director Luis Mandoki (When a Man Loves a Woman, Innocent Voices, Message in a Bottle), iHeart Latino president Enrique Santos , actor Thomas Jane , political leader Vivek Ramaswamy ,

actress Colleen Camp , actor Frank Grillo (The Purge,

Captain America), actor Anthony Ramos (Twisters,

Transformers,

Hamilton), musician Prince Royce , Oscar® winning producer and studio executive Peter Guber , actor Carlos Ponce (Couples Retreat,

Spy), journalist and television host Pamela Silva (Primer Impacto), journalist María Celeste , journalist María Elena Salinas , and model Karolina Kurkova .

Devaney's mission can also be seen and on press outlets this week with hosts such as:





Chad Prather:

Grant Stinchfield:

Tim Pool - TimCast IRL :

" City of Dreams" Hollywood Premiere clip : Devaney Carpet Interview at City of Dreams Premiere Devaney "City of Dreams" Premiere speech clip: Devaney City of Dreams speech

"My mission through Manor House Films is to support unique filmmakers and purpose driven films," commented Devaney.

"I was absolutely blown away when I first saw 'City of Dreams.'

I am honored to be part of his journey and this very special film that shines a light on a hidden & heartbreaking reality of 12 million trafficked children and hundreds of thousands more who are being exploited in the supply chains of large corporations in our country."

Manor House Films

will also release "The Prince" film later this year, starring Nicolas Cage, Giancarlo Esposito, Andy Garcia, JK Simmons, Scott Haze and Simon Rex.

The story chronicles an addict's tumultuous odyssey through the high-stakes world of power, pleasure and pain on a transformative journey toward recovery.

The studio was named for Devaney's Bahamas Manor House estate, which he has owned for over 20 years, as a place that brings people together in fellowship and community, and has already hosted many filmmakers and development meetings with the launch of Manor House Films.

Devaney who lives in the famous "Scarface" House in Key Biscayne, FL with his wife Selene and their 3 children is considered an authority in measuring risk, finding opportunity and providing liquidity in structured finance.

He founded United Capital Markets in 1999, to fill the vacuum of liquidity and modeling in the aftermath of the Long-Term Capital Management crisis.

Since then, Devaney has become known as a historic leader in trading billions of dollars' worth of structured finance products.

