Global Aquafeed Enzymes Market To Exceed A Valuation Of USD 804.5 Million By 2034: Future Market Insights, Inc.

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the worldwide Aquafeed Enzymes market is valued at USD 483.0 million in 2024 and it is anticipated to reach USD 804.5 million by 2034. Over the next decade, global Aquafeed Enzymes demand is likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.2%.

There's an expanding potential of boosting aquafeed's nutritional value through research and innovation. To develop breakthrough enzyme-based solutions that can boost feed efficiency, minimize waste, and support sustainable aquaculture approaches, companies have invested money on research and development. Cargill unveiled a new innovative aquafeed brand named AquaPro, while BioMar established a research collaboration with the University of Edinburgh. Skretting also confirmed the opening of a new R&D center in Norway.

Manufacturers are constantly innovating new enzyme blends to improve aquafeeds' nutritional composition and digestibility. Enzymes such as lipases, cellulases, amylases, and proteases, for instance, are utilized to enhance feed component breakdown and increase the accessibility of nutrients for aquatic life. Enzymes like phytase improve nutrient availability in plant-based feeds, while proteases enhance protein digestion in fish feed.

The industry is expected to be stimulated by the increased demand for aquafeed enzymes in developing countries, where the aquaculture industry is expanding substantially. Understanding the Aquafeed Enzymes Market The aquafeed enzymes market plays a crucial role in the aquaculture industry by enhancing the nutritional value and digestibility of feed, leading to improved growth rates and health in aquatic species. Enzymes like proteases, phytases, and carbohydrases are commonly used to break down complex nutrients in feed ingredients, making them more accessible for absorption by fish and shrimp. This not only boosts feed efficiency but also reduces environmental impact by minimizing waste output. The growing demand for sustainable and cost-effective aquaculture practices is driving the adoption of enzyme-based feed additives, as producers seek to optimize production and meet the rising global demand for seafood. The market is influenced by various factors, including advancements in enzyme technology, increased awareness of the benefits of enzyme supplementation, and stringent regulations on the use of antibiotics in aquafeed. Companies in the industry are continuously innovating to develop enzymes that are more effective under a range of aquaculture conditions, such as varying water temperatures and salinity levels. Regional Insights into the Aquafeed Enzymes Market

Countries Market Value (2034) China USD 144.8 million India USD 96.5 million Indonesia USD 64.4 million Brazil USD 40.2 million Norway USD 28.2 million

Key Takeaways from the Aquafeed Enzymes Report:



The global Aquafeed Enzymes market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 804.5 million by 2034.

Global demand for Aquafeed Enzymes is likely to soar at 5.2% CAGR over the forecast period.

East Asia is projected to hold a dominant value share of 36.4% in the global market by 2034. India market is estimated to witness a value CAGR of 4.9% during the projection period.

“The aquafeed enzymes market is poised for significant growth, driven by the increasing demand for sustainable and efficient aquaculture practices. Enzymes enhance feed digestibility and nutrient absorption, reducing waste and environmental impact. With rising global seafood consumption and advancements in feed technology, the market is expected to expand, offering lucrative opportunities for industry players”, says Nandini Roy Choudhury , Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

-p data-mce-style="display: block; margin-left: auto; margin-right: auto;" data-state="draft" height="396" name="GNW_RichHtml_IMG" src="https://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e782a1b3-7d52-41c2-a0a8-0fc4c25f9e0f/aquafeed-enzymes-market.png" style="display:block; margin-left:auto; margin-right:auto;" title="Aquafeed Enzymes Market.png" width="693" />

Prominent Drivers of the Aquafeed Enzymes Market

The aquafeed enzymes market is driven by the rapid expansion of the aquaculture industry, fueled by the increasing demand for seafood as a healthy and sustainable protein source. As fish farming grows to meet global consumption needs, there is a heightened focus on improving feed efficiency and reducing environmental impact. Enzymes in aquafeed enhance nutrient digestibility, boost growth rates, and cut waste production, making aquaculture more cost-effective and sustainable. The shift towards plant-based ingredients in aquafeed also necessitates specific enzymes to break down complex plant materials, further driving market growth.

Sustainability and environmentally friendly farming practices are also key drivers of the aquafeed enzymes market. Regulatory bodies and consumers are increasingly demanding greener production methods, encouraging the use of enzymes that reduce the need for antibiotics and other chemical additives. These enzymes help optimize feed conversion ratios, lower feed costs, and minimize the ecological footprint of aquaculture operations. Technological advancements in enzyme production and the development of tailored enzyme solutions for different species and feed compositions are further propelling the market, solidifying the role of aquafeed enzymes in sustainable aquaculture.

Who is Winning?

Leading Aquafeed Enzymes Brands





Kemin Industries

ADM Animal Nutrition

American Biosystem

Creative Enzymes

DSM (Koninklijke DSM N.V.)

Hostazym X (Huvepharma)

BASF SE (Nutrition BASF)

Ab Vista

Weifang Yuexiang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Chaoyang Starzyme Bioengineering Co., Ltd

Bestzyme Bio-Engineering Co., Ltd

Biolaxi

Nippon Koi Farm

Aumenzymes Others



These companies are focusing on research and development, sustainable sourcing, and new formulations. They are also emphasizing environment-friendly practices and product certifications to satisfy the increasing demand for natural and sustainable ingredients.

For instance,



MiAlgae launched Omega 3 products derived from algae for aquafeed and pet food in April 2023, introducing their NaturalAlgae powder with a high concentration of DHA and other oils. Skretting, the world's largest fish feed manufacturer, partnered with Zooca Calanus to develop a copepod-based aquafeed, leveraging Zooca Calanus' expertise in processing the nutrient-rich marine copepod Calanus finmarchicus.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Enzyme Type:

As per enzyme type, the market has been categorized protease, amylase, lipase, non-starch polysaccharidases, phytase, glucose oxidase, and lysozyme

By Form:

As per form, the market has been categorized into liquid and powder

By Aquatic Animal:

This segment is further categorized into carps, crustaceans, molluscs, tilapias, catfish, salmon, and others (sturgeons, paddlefishes, etc.)

By Region:

Industry analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa.

