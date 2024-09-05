Smart ERP Solutions To Co-Present At Oracle Cloudworld With Roush

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roush implemented Planning, and SmartERP worked with the Roush team to build a full closed-loop integration between PeopleSoft and Oracle Cloud planning.

- Debra Pagel, Roush Director of Integrated Business PlanningPLEASANTON, CA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Smart ERP Solutions ® (SmartERP), a leading provider of Oracle Cloud services and solutions, announced a co-presentation with Roush at Oracle CloudWorld 2024 on Tuesday, September 10, at 4:40 PM – 5:00 PM PDT. The joint presentation will focus on Roush's Implementation of Supply Planning Cloud and Integration with their On-Premises PeopleSoft ERP applications.In collaboration with Smart ERP Solutions, Roush, a renowned engineering, product development, and manufacturing company, established a comprehensive closed-loop integration between Oracle Cloud Supply Planning and PeopleSoft Financials and Supply Chain Management (FSCM). This solution allows Roush to capitalize on the sophisticated features of the Oracle Cloud Supply Planning application, enabling their customers to leverage Oracle's solution to complete the end-to-end plan-to-produce business process."We are thrilled to collaborate with Roush on this exciting opportunity," said Doris Wong, CEO at Smart ERP Solutions. "Our collaboration exemplifies the power of Cloud ERP in driving business growth and innovation. We look forward to sharing our collective expertise with the Oracle CloudWorld audience."“Our transition to Oracle Cloud Supply Planning has dramatically improved my team's ability to turn around analysis and make adjustments in a dynamic and quickly changing supply chain,” said Debra Pagel, Roush Director of Integrated Business Planning.“The advanced features have added to our analytical tool set, improved our production scheduling, and allowed us to apply special attributes on items for improved inventory planning.”Attendees will gain knowledge about the advanced features that Roush implemented, such as constrained planning, the use of simulation sets to solve what-if questions, the use of demand at risk to draw attention to problems that require attention, and the capacity to switch display views to accommodate various data views dynamically. Roush will discuss the benefits they have experienced and how delivered integration points enable supply planning to be integrated into any legacy ERP system.The full closed-loop integration between PeopleSoft Financials and Supply Chain Management (FSCM) and Oracle Cloud Supply Planning implementation earned Roush a 2024 PeopleSoft Innovator Award. PeopleSoft Innovators are recognized for completing broad transformation initiatives in two or more strategic areas.Oracle CloudWorld conference attendees are encouraged to attend the Roush and Smart ERP Solutions co-presentation to learn more about the latest trends and best practices in cloud ERP for the manufacturing industry.About Smart ERP SolutionsFounded by Oracle/PeopleSoft veterans, Smart ERP Solutions® (SmartERP) is a unique organization in the Enterprise Business Applications area, providing a wide range of innovative, cost-effective, and configurable services and solutions that efficiently extend the capabilities of ERP systems to meet specific business process needs. SmartERP is a trusted advisor and implementation partner for Oracle Cloud solutions. SmartERP empowers organizations to unlock the full potential of Oracle Cloud applications, including HCM, ERP, Financials, and CX, to drive innovation, optimize processes, and achieve their strategic goals. With deep expertise and a commitment to client success, SmartERP provides a comprehensive suite of services and solutions, from implementation and configuration to ongoing support and training.Learn more atAbout RoushFor close to 50 years, Roush has boldly imagined and created remarkable solutions for some of the world's greatest organizations. We dream, design, engineer, test, and deliver extraordinary products for customers in the advanced mobility, aerospace, defense, and theme park industries. Roush is unique in its ability to leverage services across the complete product development cycle, solving customers' most complex challenges and accelerating critical product launch targets.Learn more at

