Boston Globe Media Announces Globe Summit 2024: Boston's Breakthroughs

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Annual Gathering Convenes Visionary Leaders, Innovative Trailblazers and Award-Winning Journalists to Explore Challenges, Discuss Solutions to Key Issues Facing the World and Our Region

4th Annual Summit to Take Place on Wednesday, September 25 & Thursday, September 26;

BOSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Globe (BGM) announces "Globe Summit: Boston's Breakthroughs," the fourth edition of its award-winning annual ideas festival that takes The Boston Globe's journalism beyond the page through two days of thought-provoking and actionable discussions led by Boston Globe journalists and partners. The summit will take place on September 25 and 26. Click

Featuring a dynamic and distinguished speaker roster from Boston's most vital sectors, the central theme of this year's summit, "Boston's Breakthroughs," will focus on the trailblazers, visionaries and leading organizations that are pioneering innovative approaches and developing novel solutions in climate change/climate-tech, health equity, workforce/employment and food sustainability. Headlining "Globe Summit: Boston's Breakthroughs" are three leaders at the intersection of public governance and private innovation, Massachusetts Governor

Maura Healey, Boston Mayor

Michelle Wu and Former Director of the Centers for Disease Control

Dr. Rochelle Walensky. The preliminary list of confirmed speakers features executives and visionary leaders from a host of innovative companies and organizations including Arup, Boston Public Schools, Boston Region BXP, Boston Unity Soccer Partners, Branchfood, Chew, Clean Energy Ventures, Eversource Energy, The Fenway Institute, Hack, iRobot, Massachusetts Department of Public Health, MBTA, Massachusetts General Hospital, New England Revolution, The New York Times, Northeastern University, The PNC Financial Services Group, Propeller, Sanofi, SGA, Tender Food, Toast, WEX and Worcester Polytechnic Institute. A complete line-up of confirmed speakers and scheduled sessions can be found on the Globe Summit event page at globe/summit .

"Boston has long been a hub of innovation, a pioneer of groundbreaking advancements and an incubator of ideas that ignite transformative change across the sectors that drive the global economy," said Boston Globe Media Vice President of Events and Sponsorships Erika Hale Smith . "No one understands these issues better than Boston Globe journalists, who will lead conversations with the brightest minds and boldest leaders as they explore breakthroughs and solutions to the critical issues that affect Boston and beyond."

The Globe's award-winning journalists will align summit content with the newsroom's various beats, from technology to the economy, healthcare, education, real estate, entrepreneurship, climate, sports, lifestyle, culture and more. The confirmed list of Boston Globe Media journalists includes Nancy Barnes, Kara

Baskin, Brian Bergstein, Catherine Carlock, Erin Douglas, Theresa Gaffney, Meredith Goldstein, Kelly Horan, Greg Huang, Esmy Jimenez, Katie Johnston, Anna Kuchment, Shirley Leung, Ken Mahan, Josh Miller, Janelle Nanos, Aaron Pressman,

Emily Schario, Sabrina Shankman, Melissa Barragán Taboada

and Milton Valencia.

In its fourth year, Globe Summit has become a meeting place for the region's innovators, presenting a forum for the nation's most prominent thinkers to contribute meaningful discourse on our most pressing issues. Globe Summit's inaugural year tackled the challenges of the post-pandemic future, uniting leaders across industries in a congress seeking solutions for a more resilient and equitable future. Each year, the Summit convenes the Greater Boston region's most cutting-edge innovators in a festival of ideas, illustrating how Boston's incubator for genius and talent can address the world's greatest concerns and challenges.

"Globe Summit: Boston's Breakthroughs" is presented by

Eversource and sponsored by Mass General Brigham, Sanofi, PNC Bank, JPMorgan Chase, Cross Insurance and UMass Boston.

