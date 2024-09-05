Simur Announces The Appointment Of Amber Ramsey As Chief Digital Officer

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Amber RamseyGEORGE TOWN, CAYMAN ISLANDS, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Simur , a leading digital customer due diligence (CDD) company, announced today that it has appointed Amber Ramsey as its Chief Digital Officer. Amber will drive Simur's growth strategy, helping clients transition from traditional analog CDD processes to a single digital solution.Amber has extensive experience in the financial services industry, with over 20 years at top global companies in the U.S. and the Cayman Islands. Her deep knowledge in the most rigorous financial services CDD requirements, makes her well-suited to guiding clients in CDD compliance and remediation, improving their KYC and AML frameworks, and assisting them in navigating their digital transformation through implementing Simur.Amber comments,“I am excited to be leading this groundbreaking product. Our mission is helping clients streamline their entire CDD processes into a single, intelligent digital solution. This innovation can slash compliance and onboarding time from months to minutes, reducing costs by as much as 90%. I look forward to driving the future growth and success of this product globally.”About SimurSimur is the most innovative customer due diligence technology (CDD) in the world. Our mission is to enable businesses to reduce their CDD costs by 90%.Our four patented technologies include powerful customizable workflows, stealth encryption, easy data sharing, and precise synchronization. These revolutionary advancements completely transform your entire CDD process – Identification and Verification, Risk Assessment, and Risk Monitoring – into a single platform effortlessly digitizing all your CDD procedures.Simur delivers the most exceptional onboarding experience in the industry, fully digitizing the burden of traditional manual processes of risk calculations, ongoing monitoring, and customer communications into one fast, accurate, and affordable digital solution.

