Ilearningengines Announces Further Response To Short Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iLearningEngines, Inc. (NASDAQ: AILE) (“iLearningEngines” or“ILE”) a leader in AI-powered and work for enterprises, today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has formed a Special Committee consisting of independent directors to investigate allegations raised recently by a short-seller report. The Special Committee has engaged counsel from Paul Hastings LLP to conduct an independent investigation at the behest and exclusive direction of the Special Committee.



Although the Company's independent auditors conduct periodic audits in accordance with PCAOB standards and have issued clean audit opinions with respect to their past audits, the Special Committee believes that conducting its own independent investigation into these issues is in the best interest of shareholders. The Special Committee is committed to conducting a prompt, expeditious, and thorough independent investigation, but it is unable to predict the duration or outcome of its investigation. The Company will provide further information from the Special Committee's investigation at the appropriate time.

“The ILE team is proud of the AI platform that we've built. The company I founded has real products, contracts, and revenue,” said ILE Chief Executive Officer Harish Chidambaran, adding,“I would like to re-iterate my firm belief that the short-seller report put out last week contains misleading statements, speculations and innuendos, and I look forward to addressing the short-seller's allegations as the Special Committee progresses in its investigation. In the meantime, we remain focused on executing our business plan and will not be distracted by typical short seller tactics.”

