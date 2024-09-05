(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Mr. Flippy Dove-Award Weekend Mixer Official Flyer

Mr. Flippy Logo

Mr. Flippy Dove-Award Weekend Mixer Invite

J. STEWART AGENCY HOLDS EXCLUSIVE VIP MIXER FEATURING MR. FLIPPY DURING DOVE AWARDS WEEKEND IN NASHVILLE, TN. BE SURE TO RSVP.

- Mr. Flippy

NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Looking forward to attending the 55th Annual Dove Award Weekend Festivities in Nashville, TN? Well, don't miss out on an innovative event that's a must-attend! Ever heard of a "Real Estate Artist"? Meet Mr. Flippy, who is creating a buzz with the world's first real estate flipping album.

This album aims to provide a new perspective on identifying, acquiring, and improving premier new construction real estate locations in the Middle Tennessee region.

Come on out for an exciting kickoff event at the beautiful NuMynd Studios in Nashville, where music, industry experts, renowned artists, and real estate converge to create a unique and genuine atmosphere. DJ Team Lil Will is ready to set the perfect tone with an energetic playlist for the mixer. Guests can anticipate an exciting atmosphere brimming with unexpected surprises.

"Free food" will be provided but remember to RSVP to secure an exclusive spot. Act fast as spots are filling up quickly. Get ready for a captivating atmosphere, delicious cuisine, and insightful experiences that could prove advantageous for future generations. Get ready to depart feeling motivated, empowered, and beyond! RSVP Today! For questions, email .... Click to learn more about J. Stewart Agency.

WHEN: Monday, September 30, 2024

TIME: 1PM - 3PM

WHERE: 915 Twins Elms Ct, Nashville, TN. 37210

Don't forget to RSVP at

About Mr. Flippy - William Vaughn

William Vaughn, the founder and CEO of Mr. Floppy, leads a team with over 50 years of combined experience in land development, new construction, and project management. The team comprises licensed general contractors, architects, engineers, and real estate experts, ensuring a comprehensive approach to real estate projects with top-notch quality. From initial groundwork to handing over keys to new residents, they possess the necessary expertise and tools for successful project completion.

Based in the vibrant Nashville metropolitan area, the team collaborates closely with local agents, sellers, civil engineers, city officials, and real estate professionals to secure zoning and approvals for new construction communities. Their primary focus is on addressing the housing shortage by targeting the entry-level affordable housing sector in Middleton, Tennessee. Through high-density, affordable living options, they aim to meet the demand for purchasing or leasing homes in the current market. Mr. Floppy and the team are dedicated to helping you cultivate a mindset for achieving transformative success. For further details, please visit: .

Marketing/PR - ADOH Marketing, LLC

J. Stewart Agency

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.