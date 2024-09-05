Lalbaugcha Raja Unveiled: Mumbai's Iconic Ganesh Idol Stuns In Maroon Attire

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai's iconic Lalbaugcha Raja's first look was unveiled on Thursday, ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Devotees were mesmerized by a glimpse of the majestic Lord Ganesha, resplendent in a maroon-hued attire. Located in Putlabai Chawl, Lalbaugcha Raja, or 'King of Lalbaug,' is the most revered Ganesh mandal in India's capital, attracting lakhs of Mumbaikars, from commoners to celebrities, who flock to catch a glimpse of the legendary idol.

As the city prepares for the Ganapati festival, beginning September 7, idol makers are crafting eco-friendly statues of Lord Ganesh, while the market is abuzz with festive fervor. Sculptors are putting the finishing touches on the idols of Lord Ganesha, ahead of the ten-day celebrations, which will culminate in the grand visarjan, where Ganesha idols are immersed in water bodies amidst chants and music.

The history of Lalbaug dates back to the early 1900s, when the Parel area was dominated by textile mills. During a period of upheaval in the 1930s, the local community turned to Lord Ganesha for solace, and in response, they were gifted a plot of land that now forms the bustling Lalbaug market. The community viewed this gift as a divine blessing from Ganesha, and in reverence, they dedicated a section of the land for Ganpati celebrations, establishing the Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal.

Over the years, the scale and grandeur of these celebrations have increased significantly, featuring elaborate pandal competitions, with each one striving to outdo the others in magnificence and creativity. This year's festivities promise to be just as spectacular, with the unveiling of the Lalbaugcha Raja's first look setting the tone for a joyous and reverent celebration.