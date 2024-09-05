A Recent Study By Al-Futtaim IKEA Highlights The Connection Between Home Environment And Restful Sleep

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 5:42 PM

Al-Futtaim IKEA, committed to creating a better everyday life, has introduced its FY2025 collection, emphasising the critical between multifunctional homes and sleep quality. This year's offerings build on previous years' insights, focusing on how the home environment influences sleep and overall wellbeing.

A Shift In Focus, From Multifunctionality To Sleep Quality

The study revealed a growing emphasis on sleep quality, with nearly 60 per cent of the UAE respondents reporting they are not getting enough rest, leading to an average weekly sleep deficit of 8 hours. This marks a shift from the priorities identified in the previous years, where the focus was on creating multifunctional living spaces. In 2022, 80 per cent of respondents viewed their homes as multifunctional spaces, yet over half lacked the appropriate furniture to meet their diverse needs. While multifunctionality remains important in 2024, with 80 per cent of respondents still seeing their homes this way, the need for a home environment that supports restful and restorative sleep has taken center stage. This shift indicates a growing awareness of a well-designed home's role, not just in day-to-day functionality but in ensuring restful and restorative sleep. Ikea's initiatives and studies are just making sense with their latest endeavour, seamlessly blending comfort and creativity for you to doze-off in peace.

Ikea's Snooze Fest Makes Napping a Must-Do

If you've ever dreamed of lounging in a perfectly curated sleep space while enjoying a warm cinnamon roll, then Ikea has just the event for you. Say hello to Ikea's Snooze Fest at Festival Plaza, Dubai - the ultimate celebration of sleep that combines luxury and comfort.

Imagine this: you walk into a cozy, dreamy environment where every detail is designed to make you feel like you've stepped into a sleep utopia. That's exactly what Ikea is offering with their Snooze Fest, a limited-time event dedicated to transforming your understanding of sleep into an art form.

Pajama Party? Yes, Please!

Here's the kicker: Ikea is inviting everyone to experience this sleep haven in their pajamas. Not only do you get to revel in a meticulously designed sleep space, but you also get a free cinnamon roll and a cup of coffee, all while dressed in your comfiest nighttime attire. It's like a slumber party for grown-ups, but with way more style and comfort.

A Celebration of Comfort

Ikea's Snooze Fest isn't just about luxury sleep spaces; it's also a celebration of how crucial good sleep is for our well-being.

So, if you've ever wanted to experience sleep like never before, indulge in a bit of pampering, and maybe even enjoy a cinnamon roll (or two), don't miss out on Ikea's Snooze Fest at Ikea Festival Plaza. It's a limited-time affair that promises not just sweet dreams but a whole new way to think about rest and relaxation.

Sleep tight, and who knows? You might just wake up with a newfound appreciation for the art of napping.

Sleep Wellbeing - An Increasingly Critical Concern

According to the study, the focus on personal well-being within the home has shifted significantly towards sleep, highlighting comfort and air quality as essential factors for a good night's rest. This year's survey also shows that 9 out of 10 consumers struggle with falling asleep, with about 70 per cent experiencing this issue at least once a week. This marks a clear shift from 2022 when the connection between home atmosphere and well-being was primarily tied to the functionality of living spaces.

As the region's leading home furnishing retailer, the brand has unveiled six essential solutions for a good night's sleep, based on an in-depth sleep study. To enhance air quality , the FÖRNUFTIG air purifier is equipped with a particle filter and an optional gas filter, effectively removing odours, pollen, and pollutants such as dust, smoke, and chemicals. For comfort , the VALEVÅG mattress offers firm support with individual pocket springs and comfort zones, ensuring an even distribution of body weight. Sound is addressed with the VAPPEBY speaker lamp, perfect for creating a relaxing. To help children feel secure at bedtime, the TÖVÄDER night light provides a soothing glow in five different colours. The PAX wardrobe system promotes a clutter-free environment , crucial for restful sleep, with its customizable storage options. Finally, the NATTJASMIN duvet cover set, made from a soft cotton/lyocell blend, helps regulate temperature for a comfortable night's rest. Together, these solutions demonstrate Al-Futtaim IKEA's commitment to improving sleep quality across the region.

Vinod Jayan, managing director of Al-Futtaim IKEA, UAE, Qatar, Egypt, and Oman, commented : "Our latest findings underscore the growing importance of sleep as a key component of overall wellbeing. We are dedicated to helping our customers create homes that not only support their daily activities but also contribute to better sleep and health. By prioritizing sleep quality, affordability, and sustainability, Al-Futtaim IKEA is ensuring that every home can be a sanctuary that supports health, happiness, and a sustainable future. Our ongoing expansion and dedication to these values reflect our commitment to creating a better everyday life for the many people."

New Lower Prices And Accessibility Continue To Be Pillars

Al-Futtaim IKEA remains steadfast in its commitment to affordability. In line with the previous year, the brand has proactively dropped prices on over 30 per cent of its most beloved products without compromising on the quality or design, setting itself apart from competition. The new lower prices reflects IKEA's ongoing dedication to providing value without compromising on quality, ensuring that everyone can afford to create a home that enhances both functionality and sleep wellbeing.

Expansion To Meet Evolving Needs

In its ongoing commitment to affordability, IKEA is not only introducing new lower prices but also expanding its reach with the opening of small-format stores in Fujairah and Dalma Mall, Abu Dhabi. These new locations are strategically designed to make IKEA's products and services more accessible, enabling more customers to create homes that cater to their evolving needs, especially in areas like sleep and overall wellbeing.

Sustainability As An Ongoing Commitment

Sustainability is at the heart of IKEA's new stores. The new store in City Center Fujairah stands out with nearly 47 per cent of its 4,000 displayed products being sustainable, reflecting the brand's commitment to eco-friendly living. The store is also pursuing LEED Gold certification, with features like 10 per cent lower energy consumption, 55 per cent water savings, and enhanced air quality. Similarly, the Dalma Mall store offers approximately 5,000 products, 32 per cent of which are sustainable, tailored to the local community's preferences. Both stores emphasize IKEA's dedication to providing sustainable options for every part of the home.

For more information, please visit