Economic Times Is Hosting The ET GCC Annual Conclave 2024 On October 24, 2024 At Bengaluru

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, September 5, 2024: The Economic Times is hosting the ET GCC Annual Conclave 2024 on October 24, 2024 at Conrad Bengaluru. The event will focus on Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and how they use India\'s strengths to help multinational companies strengthen their in-house research, production, and technological expertise.



India has emerged as the top choice to set up GCCs as the country offers skilled workers, lower costs, and a growing market. These centers help run global companies and bring new tech skills to India. India currently has over 1,580 GCCs with more than 1.66 million workers. The combined GCC business in India is worth over $46 billion and is growing at a fast clip. By 2025, it is estimated there will be about 1,900 GCCs worth $60 billion in India.



The ET GCC Conclave 2024 will deliberate upon issues ranging from industry to information technology and how these centers are aligned to the \'Make in India\' program, and creating solutions in India that work around the world. The event will also discuss how GCCs are moving to smaller cities to tap and nurture new talent and foster efficiency.



Global leaders such as Google, Amazon, and General Electric already have large operations in India, with others such as Siemens, SAP, and Schneider Electric joining the ranks.



The ET GCC Annual Conclave 2024 is a great place for anyone who wants to learn about GCCs in India\'s fast-growing market. It will bring together business leaders, innovators, and government officials to talk about the future of GCCs in India.

