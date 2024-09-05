Meet The Cleveland Retailer In The Business Of 'Everything Involved In Fashion'

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on U.S. company blog

Dru Christine Fabrics & Design is a one-stop shop for all things in downtown Cleveland. Owned and operated by Andrea“Dru” Thompson, the shop is not only a broad variety clothing store, but also serves as a studio for adults and kids sewing classes, wig making, fashion design, and creative workshops.

Dru opened a personal account with U.S. Bank back in 2002, and through her friendship with Norlynn Story, U.S. Bank Business Access Advisor, she now does all her business banking with U.S. Bank as well. With Norlynn's guidance, Dru recently participated in a financial literacy course that has already paid off with better financial results for her small business.

“Looking at a bank you think it's this huge thing that's not going to help this little small business,” said Thompson.“What Norlynn did made it feel like U.S. Bank does see me as a business owner. You know, I'm a small business owner, not a million-dollar business. But to me it's a million dollars.”

To learn more about Dru Christine Fabrics & Design, check out the video above.