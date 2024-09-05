Zahner Launches Moda: A Versatile Modular Metal Panel Solution For Any Space

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Moda: Modular Wall Panel System

Moda is perfect for lobbies, feature walls, and artwalls

Moda can be used in meeting rooms, theaters, and great rooms

An innovative modular wall panel system offering architects and designers unparalleled flexibility and aesthetic options.

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Today, A. Zahner Company (Zahner) is announcing the release and availability of Moda. This artistic modular wall panel system is designed to offer architects and designers flexibility and numerous aesthetic possibilities. Moda is now available for specification, order, and installation and serves as a canvas for Zahner's ongoing innovation, marrying metal craftsmanship with the convenience of modular design.Moda enhances interior and exterior spaces with its clean lines, symmetry, and a wide array of Zahner's signature metal finishes. The system features four mix-and-match panel sizes, allowing for various configurations that can be tailored to fit any space, from corporate lobbies and conference rooms to building facades and courtyards. Moda's modular design ensures easy installation, alignment, and maintenance, making it a cost-effective and versatile option for any project.Key Benefits of Moda include:Modular Design: Moda's panels can be arranged vertically, horizontally, or in mixed patterns to create unique and striking visual effects. Panels can also be rotated and combined in 90-degree increments, allowing endless customization possibilities.Reconfigurable and Adaptable: Moda panels can be easily uninstalled, rearranged, and reinstalled, making it simple to refresh a space without significant effort or expense. The system also accommodates varying reveal widths, ensuring a perfect fit for any wall or partition.Wide Range of Finishes: Moda is available in Zahner's iconic metal finishes, including Solanum SteelTM, Oscura Blackened SteelTM, Angel Hair Stainless Steel®, Dirty Penny CopperTM, and other unique and proprietary Zahner finishes. Each finish has a unique texture and color, from moderately reflective to earth-toned and muted.Sustainable and Durable: Moda's metal panels are visually appealing and designed with sustainability in mind. No glues or adhesives are used in manufacturing or installation, and the system reduces the carbon footprint by enabling easy panel replacement and reconfiguration.With Moda, architects and designers can take advantage of Zahner's metal finishes and craftsmanship in a user-friendly, modular system that is as practical as it is easy to use. Moda is for architects and designers looking to add visual interest, durability, and flexibility to their projects.For more information about Moda, please visit the Moda Product Information page or contact our sales team directly.About ZahnerZahner, based in Kansas City , has been designing, developing, and manufacturing architectural metals for over 125 years, delivering stunning and durable metal finishes for architectural projects worldwide. Zahner has been at the forefront of architectural metalwork for over a century, delivering innovative solutions that combine artistry with engineering excellence. From iconic building facades to intricate interior installations, Zahner's work is recognized for its quality and craftsmanship.

