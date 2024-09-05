Raltron RMIC Series Electret Condenser Microphones Provide Reliability And Dependability For Design Engineers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

RMIC Series Electret Condenser Microphones

- Peter Sedlak, Global Product Manager MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Raltron, a global leader in high performance frequency management components, wireless antenna products and audio components announces the release of the RMIC Series, a comprehensive line of electret condenser microphones. Designed for a wide variety of applications, these microphones offer compact size, low power consumption, a wide sensitivity and frequency response range, long operational life, all at competitive price points.These advantages make the RMIC series a good choice where high-quality sound capture and reliable performance are required. Applications include headsets, computers and laptops, tablets, cellphones, gaming, audio recording equipment, surveillance and security systems, automotive applications (e.g. hands-free systems), smart home devices and voice assistants, wearable technology, access control systems, medical, radios and remote control applications.The RMIC microphones are available in sizes from 3.0mm ~ 9.7mm and offered with omnidirectional, unidirectional and noise-canceling options. Max voltage input options are 3.6, 5 and 10 VDC with sensitivity ranges from -26 ~ – 45 dBV/Pa in solder pad, through-hole and wire termination options. When required, Raltron offers custom wire lead lengths and connectors with RMIC Series microphone assemblies with a solder pad.The RMIC microphones' wide frequency response allows them to capture a broader range of sounds, handle a variety of audio sources, and provide a more immersive audio experience for podcasting, voiceovers and field recording. With their low power consumption, RMIC microphones can be powered by small batteries or directly by the device which make them ideal for battery-operated and portable devices.“Our broad portfolio of high quality microphones are competitively priced, readily available, and built to withstand challenging environments” said Peter Sedlak, Global Audio Product Manager for Raltron Electronics .“Our ability to customize wire lead lengths, connectors, shrink tubing and labeling is an example of our great engineering support.”For more information on the RMIC Series of Microphones , go to microphones/In preparation for new designs and special requirements, customers may contact Raltron for more information and technical support.# # #About RaltronFounded in 1983, Raltron is a privately held ISO-9001:2015 certified company that offers the most comprehensive line of frequency management devices in the industry. Raltron develops, manufactures and sells products worldwide including crystal resonators, clock oscillators, VCXOs, TCXOs, OCXOs, VCO's, SAW and LTCC filters, ceramic resonators, a variety of IoT compatible antennas, a comprehensive line of audio components including buzzers, speakers, microphones, transducers and piezo elements, and RF cable assemblies and RF connectors. Raltron is dedicated to continuous growth through investing in its traditional markets including telecom infrastructure, consumer, industrial, medical, IoT, M2M and smart metering. Its products are marketed through a worldwide network of independently owned representatives and franchised distributors.

