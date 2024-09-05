Trugrid Launches As Premier Utility-Scale EPC Contractor For Energy Storage And Solar Markets

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Hull Street has launched TruGrid , a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is dedicated to delivering turnkey projects and operations & maintenance (O&M) services with unmatched speed, accuracy, and safety. TruGrid is set to play a pivotal role in the future of the energy storage and solar markets.

"At TruGrid, we are more than just a contractor; we are a trusted partner dedicated to driving our clients' success in the rapidly evolving energy landscape," says TruGrid Chief Executive Officer Jody Snodgrass. "Our team's unrivaled experience and commitment to excellence ensure that we deliver cutting-edge energy systems that operate safely, securely, and reliably."

As the BESS market rapidly grows , TruGrid stands out with its focus on battery integration technology, ensuring seamless and rapid project commissioning. By integrating throughout the project lifecycle, TruGrid achieves unprecedented commissioning rates and high-quality outcomes. The company's commitment to on-time and on-budget delivery fosters long-term, reliable results and strong client relationships.

About TruGrid

TruGrid

is a premier utility-scale engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) contractor specializing in battery energy storage systems (BESS) and solar technology. Its mission is to connect customers and communities with reliable and valuable utility-scale clean energy projects. Based in Houston, Texas, TruGrid is at the forefront of North America's energy transition, offering integrated solutions that ensure the most profitable projects for customers. Proudly owned by Hull Street Energy , TruGrid is dedicated to advancing sustainability and leading the energy industry with a focus on excellence, safety, and reliability.

About Hull Street Energy

Hull Street Energy (HSE) is a private equity firm that specializes in deploying capital into the power sector as it decarbonizes. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the team leverages its decades of experience and unique knowledge of North American electricity infrastructure, fundamentals, and grid operations, including fuel inputs, commodity contract structuring, renewable and fossil powered generation assets, energy storage, transmission and distribution systems, and electricity demand-side businesses to build value for stakeholders. For further information about HSE please see .



