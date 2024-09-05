Ukraine Going For First Ammo Purchase With Money Raised Via United24 Platform

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Defense Procurement Agency at the of Defense has awarded the first UAH 47 million contract for the purchase of ammunition using funds raised through the United24 platform.

That's according to the MoD press service, Ukrinform reports.

"This is an important step in strengthening the defense capability of our due to new funding sources. We will continue providing our military with ammunition for them to effectively perform combat missions," said Deputy Defense Dmytro Klimenkov.

The press service recalled that in May 2024, the allowed MoD's procurement agencies to transfer funds from a special account for the support of the Armed Forces, opened to attract donations through United24. Funds may be transferred to agencies for defense procurement purposes upon the MoD approval.

Ambassador Misha Collins raises funds for demining vehicl

"We are very grateful to compatriots and citizens of the democratic world for their donations through the United24 fundraising platform. For our part, we are able to purchase ammunition for the Armed Forces of Ukraine as quickly and efficiently as possible," said Maryna Bezrukova, the chief of the Defense Procurement Agency.

As reported earlier, the United24 fundraising platform launched by President Volodymyr Zelensky is the main one for collecting donations in support of Ukraine. Since its inception 28 months ago, thanks to donations from more than 110 countries, the platform has raised over $678 million.