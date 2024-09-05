Atlanta Plastic Surgeon Receives Top Doctor Award For 14Th Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

14 Years of Trust, 14 Years of Excellence: Celebrating Dr. Majmundar's Legacy of Patient-Centric Plastic Surgery

- Dr. Mike MajmundarALPHARETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 5, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Northside Plastic Surgery is thrilled to announce that Dr. Mike Majmundar has once again been honored with the prestigious Top Doctor Award. This marks the 14th consecutive year he has received this distinguished recognition. This award, presented by Atlanta Magazine in collaboration with Castle Connolly Medical, Ltd., underscores Dr. Majmundar's exceptional skill and commitment to excellence in the field of plastic surgery.The Top Doctor Award is a coveted accolade in the medical community, recognizing physicians who have demonstrated dedication to patient care, outstanding clinical skills, and contributions to the advancement of their field. What makes this award even more significant is that it is determined by peer nominations, with fellow physicians casting their votes for those they believe represent the pinnacle of medical expertise. Dr. Majmundar's consistent recognition is a testament to his lasting impact and leadership within the medical community.A Legacy of Excellence in Plastic SurgeryDr. Mike Majmundar has built a reputation for excellence, combining his advanced surgical techniques with a deep understanding of his patients' needs and goals. At Northside Plastic Surgery, he specializes in a broad range of both surgical and nonsurgical procedures, including the highly sought-after Signature Natural Facelift , Signature Natural Hairline Advancement, Nonsurgical and surgical Rhinoplasty, as well as our popular Natural Eyelid lift procedures. His approach is characterized by meticulous attention to detail, innovative methods, and a commitment to achieving natural-looking results that enhance his patients' confidence and well-being.“I'm humbled by the annual Top Doctor award we continue to receive,” said Dr. Majmundar.“It is the greatest honor a physician can receive since the recipients of this award are selected by their peers and you cannot buy your way on to this list.”Setting the Standard for Patient Care and InnovationNorthside Plastic Surgery is not only known for its world-class surgical outcomes but also for its patient-centric approach. Dr. Mike Majmundar and his team prioritize trust, satisfaction, and the overall well-being of each patient. The clinic's state-of-the-art facilities and personalized procedures ensure that every patient receives the highest standard of treatment in a comfortable and supportive environment.In addition to his clinical work, Dr. Mike Majmundar is an active contributor to the medical community. He regularly shares his expertise at national and international conferences, where he presents on the latest advancements in plastic surgery. Furthermore, Dr. Majmundar is dedicated to mentoring the next generation of plastic surgeons, passing on his knowledge and skills to ensure the continued evolution of the field. He is a national trainer for Galderma, the maker of Restylane , Sculptra, Dysport and other facial fillers. He is also a national trainer for Suneva who makes Bellafill and his facility is a regional training center for physicians to learn more about injecting the above fillers.About Northside Plastic SurgeryNorthside Plastic Surgery, under the leadership of Dr. Majmundar and Dr. Klein, is a premier plastic surgery clinic located in Alpharetta, Georgia. The clinic offers a comprehensive range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures personalized to meet the unique needs of each and every patient. With a focus on innovation, patient trust, and natural results, Northside Plastic Surgery continues to be a leader in the field of cosmetic medicine.For more information about Northside Plastic Surgery and to schedule a consultation with Dr. Mike Majmundar, please visit or contact the clinic at (770) 475-3146.

