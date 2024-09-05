High Bar Brands Acquires Bettshd From Betts Company

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HBB adds to lineup of iconic brands

OWATONNA, Minn., Sept. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Bar Brands (“HBB”), a leading provider of commercial vehicle solutions, has announced the of BettsHD, a division of the 156-year-old Betts Company, based in Fresno, California. The BettsHD product lines, including metal fenders and mud flap hangers, will retain their brand name as part of the HBB portfolio.

"We're excited to welcome a well-known brand like BettsHD to the High Bar Brands family," said HBB President & CEO Christopher 'CT' Thorpe . "The history, reputation, and products make this a perfect addition to our lineup of iconic brands."

Derek Quys , Senior Vice President of Sales & Business Development at HBB, added, "BettsHD brings a dynamic product range, and we're thrilled to enhance our spray suppression offerings by including mud flap hangers and metal fenders. This acquisition enables us to better serve customers who prefer to purchase products by category."

"High Bar Brands has a strong history of successfully integrating family-owned businesses into their robust sales and marketing framework," said Bill Betts , President and COO of Betts Company. "Betts Company has a six-generation legacy, and we're confident that HBB will continue to grow and improve the BettsHD segment while caring for our employees and customers as we have for over a century and a half."

Bill Betts will remain invested with the BettsHD brand under High Bar Brands, while Betts Company, under Bill's leadership, will continue to independently operate its other divisions, Betts Spring Manufacturing and Betts Truck Parts and Service.

"This transaction allows Betts Company to concentrate on expanding our distribution and spring divisions, leaving BettsHD in capable hands with High Bar Brands," Betts explained.

"This acquisition is significant for HBB, and we are eager to expand our family of brands to make HBB the go-to source for all commercial vehicle solutions," Thorpe added.

Thorpe emphasized that HBB will collaborate with key BettsHD employees to integrate the brand into the HBB family over the coming months, aiming to streamline the customer experience.

"Our sales and marketing strategy is unique in the industry, and we take a deliberate approach to integrating new brands to ensure everything operates smoothly," Thorpe concluded.

About High Bar Brands

High Bar Brands, LLC, is the preferred solutions provider to the commercial vehicle industry with our family of iconic brands. Driven by innovation and an entrepreneurial spirit, we strive for total customer satisfaction through our passionate team and superior products.

Our portfolio includes Minimizer, Premier Mfg., BettsHD, Dieter's Accessories, Panelite, and Viking Sales. These iconic suppliers have proven processes and a customer-centric approach that has forged a special connection with drivers, fleet owners, and maintenance managers across North America, Central America, and South America. Their feedback is crucial to R&D and has helped our team design and develop numerous patented technologies.

High Bar Brands is renowned for its go-to-market strategies catapulted by a powerful distribution network and supported by an in-house sales and marketing engine. We are committed to delivering our message of quality and service throughout our distribution network all the way to the end-user. Our employees are afforded best-in-class operations and equipment, creating powerful production facilities and an efficient office environment.

High Bar Brands is proud to be a member of the toughest industry. Driven by customer needs, their success is what drives our business.

About Betts Company

Betts Company has a rich history and a strong legacy in the industrial sector. Since its founding in 1868 by William Michael Betts, the company has evolved from its initial focus on spring manufacturing for wagons and buggies to becoming a leading innovator in the heavy-duty transportation and automotive aftermarket sectors.

Throughout its 156-year history, Betts has remained committed to quality, integrity, and ingenuity-principles that are deeply embedded in its core values, known as The Betts Way. This dedication has enabled the company to continuously introduce patented, innovative products while maintaining a steadfast commitment to American manufacturing.

As a family-owned business for six generations, Betts Company is positioned to continue its growth and impact. Its operations are divided into two main business units: Betts Spring Manufacturing and Betts Truck Parts & Service. These units reflect the company's ongoing mission to improve the way things move and to provide high-quality products and services to its diverse range of clients.

