Mild Weather Conditions Expected Across Most Regions Until Sunday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sep. 5 (Petra) -- Jordan will experience mild weather across most regions of the Kingdom on Thursday, with hot temperatures prevailing in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba, according to the Meteorological Department. Clouds are expected to appear at low altitudes over the northern and central parts of the country, while winds will be moderate from the northwest.The department's report indicated that similar conditions will persist on Friday, with moderate weather in most regions and hotter temperatures in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. The northern and central regions will continue to witness low-altitude cloud cover, accompanied by moderate northwesterly winds.A slight increase in temperatures is anticipated on Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday will bring continued mild conditions to the majority of the Kingdom, with hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Low-altitude clouds are expected in the northern and central regions, with moderate winds from the northwest.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures in East Amman are expected to range between 31 C and 19 C, while West Amman will see a range of 29 C to 17 C. In the northern highlands, temperatures will vary between 27 C and 16 C, and in the Sharah highlands, they will fluctuate between 28 C and 15 C. The Dead Sea region will experience temperatures between 39 C and 26 C, while Aqaba will see highs of 40 C and lows of 27 C.