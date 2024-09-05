Kashmir To Manali: 7 Hill Stations Where Popular Bollywood Thrillers Were Filmed

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) From the misty hills of Ooty to the snow-capped peaks of Manali, discover 7 breathtaking Indian hill stations that have set the stage for some of Bollywood's most gripping thrillers. Explore the eerie beauty of these destinations and relive the suspenseful moments captured on film.

In thrillers, the significance of a backdrop is indisputable. Proper backgrounds make these films appear much more exhilarating, whether they're a nail-biter from start to end or a slow-burn psychological headrush. The perfect setup for a thriller that will keep you on the edge of your seat includes snowy peaks, foggy woods, hazy meadows, and bubbling rivers. Sometimes, don't you wonder if the main character is crossing tea estates in Munnar or Darjeeling? So stop wondering and come see some of the stunning hill places that have appeared in Bollywood suspense films.

1. Ooty (Raaz)

The haunting 2002 supernatural thriller film Raaz, starring Vikram Bhatt, is set against the backdrop of Ooty, a well-known hill region in Tamil Nadu. The hazy woodlands and misty hills make the ideal backdrop for a horror film that would have caused audiences a few restless nights back then. Nonetheless, its unquestionable natural beauty draws tourists from all across the nation.

It is a highly sought-after destination in south India, with rolling meadows, gushing waterfalls, tranquil lakes, towering hills, and lush forests. It is also a prominent hill station in Bollywood films.

2.

Mussoorie (Cuttputli, Forensic)

Many Bollywood filmmakers have long considered Mussoorie to be one of their favourite hill destinations. Recent thrillers set against the foggy backdrop of this beloved Uttarakhand hill region include Cuttputli and Forensic, both of which were released in 2022. Cuttputli, a movie about a serial murderer starring Akshay Kumar, had most of its climactic sequences shot in Mussoorie during a blizzard that turned the hill resort white. The picturesque surroundings of the town are used by Radhika Apte and Vikrant Massey's psychological thriller Forensic to convey its tale.

3. Kashmir (Haider, Raazi)

The valley has served as the setting for a few horror films in addition to serving as the romantic backdrop for several Bollywood songs featuring Kashmir's Chinar trees with their orange-gold hues. Inspired on Basharat Peer's memoirs and Shakespeare's Hamlet, Haider is a thriller starring Shahid Kapoor and Tabu that highlights Kashmir's stunning snow-covered scenery, including Pahalgam, Dal Lake, and the Martand Sun Temple. A portion of the action-packed movie Raazi, which stars Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt, was also filmed in Pahalgam and Srinagar, two breathtaking locations.

4. Coorg (Saat Khoon Maaf)

A little hill station in Karnataka called Coorg, often called Madikeri, has caught the attention of several film makers. Abundant in its verdant splendour, Coorg has served as the backdrop for several Bollywood productions, such as the thriller Saat Khoon Maaf, which has Priyanka Chopra in the lead role. The town is well-known for its lush surroundings, aromatic spice farms, winding rivers, cascading waterfalls, and viewpoints with breathtaking views. In forthcoming Bollywood films, one of the most popular hill locations in South India is likely to feature prominently.



5. Munnar (Gupt)

Numerous Hindi films have used the foggy mountains and sprawling tea estates of Munnar as their setting. The undulating hills and valleys of this hill station have witnessed it all, from passionate ballads to nail-biting finales. A few tracks from the critically acclaimed 1997 movie Gupt, which starred Bobby Deol, Kajol, and Manisha Koirala in key parts, were filmed at Munnar. Despite not being set in Kerala, the mist-covered tea estates of this location might be seen in a couple other pictures and one of the songs.

6. Manali (Vodka Diaries, Sangharsh, Fanaa)

It's likely that you have watched several Hindi films with major Manali locations, and for good reason. Its icy peaks and mist-covered hilltops make the ideal setting for both romance and horror films! The 2018 thriller Vodka Diaries, starring Kay Kay Menon, showcased the icy highways and several other noteworthy locations, having been shot in Manali and Rohtang Pass. Among the other thrillers that were filmed in Manali are Sangharsh, Fanaa, and Maachis. Manali, one of the most well-known travel destinations in India, and its breathtaking natural surroundings-from lush, green woods to clear, blue skies-make for the most beautiful backdrops.

7. Darjeeling (Jaane Jaan,

Mr. and Mrs. Iyer,

Kahaani 2)

Filmmakers have drawn inspiration from Darjeeling, West Bengal's most popular weekend escape, and its breathtaking settings for romances, dramas, and thrillers. The filming locations feature verdant tea plantations, towering hills, and the iconic toy train. A few suspenseful thrillers have also been filmed here, including Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat, and Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, starring Konkana Sen Sharma and Rahul Bose. It's interesting to note that portions of Kahaani 2 and Jaane Jaan were filmed at Kalimpong, a well-known hill resort in West Bengal.

