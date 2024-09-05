Dating Trends 2024: 2 out of 3 users of dating/matrimony apps have never had an in-person meeting

(MENAFN- Value360india) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia – 4 September 2024: Saudi Arabian futsal referee Reem Albishi is one step closer to her dream of being the first Saudi female referee at a FIFA World Cup, after she recently represented the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by officiating in the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup in Honiara, Solomon Islands. The tournament, which served as the Oceania qualifier for the inaugural 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup, saw Albishi officiate four matches, including the final between New Zealand and Fiji.



During the tournament, Albishi served as the lead referee in the group stage match between Tonga and the Solomon Islands. She was also the assistant referee in two other group stage matches: New Zealand v Tonga and New Zealand v Tahiti. Additionally, she was the assistant referee in the final between New Zealand and Fiji, where ‘the Football Ferns’ secured their place in the 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in the Philippines.



Lamia Bahaian, Vice President of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, said: “Reem’s dedication and determination have led her to this important stage in her career, and we couldn’t be prouder of what she’s achieved. She has consistently shown a strong commitment to her craft, and her involvement in such a significant tournament reflects her hard work and talent. We will be supporting her at every step of the way as she targets the 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup. Her journey represents the opportunities we are working to create for female referees in Saudi Arabia, and it’s incredibly rewarding to see these efforts taking shape. We look forward to seeing her continue to thrive and inspire the next generation.”



Born and raised in Jeddah, 27-year-old Albishi is the youngest of four sisters and one brother. She began refereeing women’s football in 2018 and transitioned to futsal in 2020. Although her love for football has always been present, she didn’t initially set out to become a referee.



Reem Albishi, said: “I was playing football and had to stop because of an injury. That’s when I turned to refereeing, and I’ve never looked back. My dream is to be the first Saudi female referee at a FIFA World Cup, starting with the 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup in the Philippines. I also aspire to one day officiate in men’s competitions at the international level. The sky is the limit, and I’m determined to reach that goal.”



Albishi’s rapid development as a referee has taken her to multiple international competitions. Earlier this year, she travelled to France and officiated a crucial French Final Four Futsal playoff qualification match between Kremlin-Bicêtre and Paris Acasa, as well as matches, in New Caledonia, of the OFC (Oceania Football Confederation) Futsal Men's Champions League. Her recent experience at the Futsal Week U19 Summer Cup in Croatia further showcased her abilities as she worked alongside 14 international colleagues, officiating in seven matches and receiving praise for her performances, especially during the knockout rounds and final.



Albishi’s accomplishments have logically led to her being selected as a FIFA-accredited referee, making her an emerging candidate to officiate at the 2025 FIFA Women’s Futsal World Cup. In August, she also completed the latest on-field assessment at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC)’s Elite Futsal Referees seminar in Kuala Lumpur.



Albishi’s presence in international competitions highlights the efforts made by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) to enhance the refereeing landscape through targeted initiatives under its ‘Tactics for Tomorrow’ transformation strategy. This strategy includes dedicated pathways for female referees under the ‘Women’s Football’ pillar and comprehensive support and incentives under the ‘Workforce’ pillar, aimed at developing referees across all levels of the game. These efforts have already shown results, with the number of female referees increasing by 26% in 2024 compared to 2023.



As the 2025 FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup in the Philippines approaches, Albishi’s performance at the OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup positions her as a strong candidate for selection at the tournament. Her achievements align with SAFF’s broader vision to enhance the role of Saudi officials on the world stage and continue developing a robust and inclusive football ecosystem in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.







