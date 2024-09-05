Five Palestinians Martyred In Occupation Strike On Car In West Bank

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Five Palestinian young men were martyred, and a sixth was critically in an by the Israeli forces on a vehicle in the city of Tubas, in the occupied West Bank.

Rescue teams recovered the bodies of five martyrs from the targeted vehicle, while resuscitation efforts are underway for the critically injured sixth individual, the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA) reported early Thursday.

This airstrike coincides with an ongoing raid conducted by occupation forces in Al-Fara refugee camp, south of Tubas.

Earlier today, sources from the Red Crescent said that occupation forces shot a young man multiple times inside Al-Fara camp. They then abused him, dragging him with a bulldozer and preventing the nearby medical teams from reaching or providing him with necessary treatment. There is no confirmed information yet regarding his medical condition

