Amir's Visit Enhances Bilateral Ties, Opens Aspects For Cooperation: Qatar Ambassador To Finland

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Helsinki: Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Finland H E Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jaber emphasized that the keenness of Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to build bridges of cooperation and enhance communication with friendly countries is welcomed by the international community, as HH the Amir's visit to Finland gains its significance from the fact that it is His Highness' first visit to Helsinki at the head of a high-level delegation, to enhance governmental and public communication between the two countries.

In his remarks to QNA, he said that the relationship between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland is characterized by cooperation and coordination, and it is a strong relationship, as Qatar and Finland share various foreign policy files. Given the potential and aspirations of the two countries, there is room for increasing trade exchange and exchange of expertise between the two countries in several fields.

The Ambassador of Qatar to Finland added that the visit represents a push to increase cooperation in many areas, such as political coordination at the bilateral and multilateral levels, cooperation in the field of scientific research and innovation, and discuss investment opportunities between Qatar and Finland. He pointed out that the two countries' foreign policy is characterized by the interest they give to mediation processes, resolving disputes through peaceful means, and respecting international law.

He indicated that Qatar views the relationship with the Republic of Finland with great interest, as the two countries celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, as well as the first anniversary of the opening of the Embassy of the State of Qatar in, Helsinki, Finland. He noted that the agreements and memoranda of understanding are among the most important frameworks that facilitate the process of joint cooperation, exchange of expertise, and removing obstacles for the private sector to invest in the areas in which both countries excel, such as innovation, quality of education, scientific research, sustainability solutions, and tourism.

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Jaber pointed out that the trade volume in 2023 between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Finland reached $110m. He noted the existence of various Finnish companies operating in the Qatari market, whether with Finnish capital or joint capital, as these companies are active in the fields of educational and tourism services.