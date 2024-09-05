Vietjet Achieves Dual Victories At The 2024 World Travel Awards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, September 05, 2024 – Vietjet has achieved a remarkable double win at the 2024 World Awards, being named "Asia's Leading Airline for Customer Experience" and "Asia's Leading Airline Rewards Programme." The prestigious awards ceremony, held in Manila, Philippines, recognized Vietjet for its exceptional service and innovative rewards program, honoring excellence in travel, tourism, and hospitality. The World Travel Awards, a global benchmark for over three decades, are decided by votes from professionals and consumers worldwide.



Graham Cooke, Founder of World Travel Awards, said:“We commend Vietjet for its relentless efforts and are delighted to honor the airline once again this year. With its expansive flight network across the Asia-Pacific region, Vietjet has introduced unique innovative offerings, such as the SkyCare insurance, the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty programme, and highly competitive fare promotions. These initiatives have enabled the airline to consistently meet, and even surpass, passenger expectation.”



Do Xuan Quang, Vietjet Vice President, said:“As Vietjet celebrates the milestone of serving 200 million passengers, we are thrilled to once again receive recognition from the World Travel Awards. Above all, our deepest gratitude goes to our passengers for choosing to fly with us. Looking ahead, Vietjet will continue expanding our global flight network, introducing exciting promotions, and enhancing our services. We are committed to making every journey with Vietjet both inspiring and enjoyable as we fly our passengers to captivating destinations around the world.”



The airline is leading the way in providing passengers with innovative and valuable experiences. Additionally, the airline offers perks such as complimentary SkyCare insurance and the Vietjet SkyJoy loyalty program, where members can earn and redeem points for flights and other rewards. Vietjet recently introduced new services, including flight updates via Zalo and WhatsApp, and uses AI and chatbots to enhance the customer experience.



Celebrating its 200 millionth passenger, Vietjet continues to expand its network connecting numerous exciting destinations in Vietnam and internationally, including Australia, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, and beyond. Further adding 10 new aircraft this year while focusing on sustainable aviation practices. The airline has also won multiple international awards for its excellence such as World Business Outlook, and AirlineRatings.





About Vietjet



The new-age carrier Vietjet has not only revolutionized the aviation industry in Vietnam but also been a pioneering airline across the region and around the world. With a focus on cost management ability, effective operations, and performance, applying the latest technology to all activities and leading the trend, Vietjet offers flying opportunities with cost-saving and flexible fares as well as diversified services to meet customers' demands.



Vietjet is a fully-fledged member of International Air Transport Association (IATA) with the IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA) certificate. As Vietnam's largest private carrier, the airline has been awarded the highest ranking for safety with 7 stars by the world's only safety and product rating website airlineratings and listed as one of the world's 50 best airlines for healthy financing and operations by Airfinance Journal in many consecutive years. The airline has also been named as Best Low-Cost Carrier by renowned organizations such as Skytrax, CAPA, Airline Ratings, and many others.

