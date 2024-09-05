Exclusive | Renukaswamy's Parents React To Heartbreaking Pleading Photos, Demand No Bail For Darshan And Gang

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The grief of Renukaswamy's parents reached a heart-wrenching peak when two photos taken just before his death went across platforms. In one of the last images of Renukaswamy, he is seen begging for mercy before the attackers. In another, he lies on the ground after being brutally assaulted by the accused gang. The tragic image of Renukaswamy's final moments has left his family shattered.

Renukaswamy's father, Kashinath, spoke out about the pain of seeing his son in such a horrific state. "No one wants to see their child like this," he said. Despite Renukaswamy apologising for any wrongdoing, Kashinath expressed anger and disbelief at the inhumanity of the attackers. "Even after his plea for forgiveness, they showed no mercy. They were worse than demons," he lamented.

The disturbing photo, taken by staff members at Pattanagere Shed and shared with accused Vinay of the notorious D Gang, was later retrieved by the police from Vinay's mobile phone. This evidence has only deepened the grief and outrage of Renukaswamy's family.

Speaking through tears, his mother, Ratnaprabha, expressed the pain of seeing her son's final moments.“If only they had spared him after he begged, he would have been home today. We would have taken care of him until the end,” she said.“He suffered so much, and they showed no kindness in the end. They should have let him go.”

Her sorrow was evident as she added,“They tortured him and gave him no chance to survive. They must be punished severely. We don't want anyone else to suffer like our son did. When you see that photo, it tears you apart.”

Kashinath, the father of Renukaswamy demanded justice. "My son screamed for mercy. He apologized, but their hearts didn't melt. Seeing his photo, it breaks me all over again. They treated him worse than animals. There is no humanity in them."

He continued, "The court should ensure they don't get away with this. They should not be granted bail. No matter how much he screamed, they didn't stop. They didn't care despite pleading that his wife was pregnant; they showed no pity."

The family is now left not only grieving for Renukaswamy but also concerned about his widow and their unborn child. "We are worried about our daughter-in-law and the child she carries. We lost our son, and now we must think of them. No one there showed any humanity when this happened. It's shocking,” Kashinath added.

Renukaswamy's mother also expressed her disappointment with public figures, especially actors like Darshan, who they feel could have intervened.“I had respect for actors, but now I've lost it. Darshan could have been a real-life hero, not just one on screen. Instead, he remained silent."