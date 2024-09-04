Esgbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Announces Three New Contracts For Its Emergency Communication Devices

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)
Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , an innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has secured three new contracts for its Emergency Communication Devices (“ECDs”). According to the announcement, Colonial Electric, a Knightscope Authorized Partner (“KAP”) and electrical contractor serving the Northeast, sold 4 K1 Blue Light Towers to a customer in New Jersey. Additionally, universities in California and Texas expanded their existing contracts to include Knightscope's other long-term ECD services.
“Emergency communications play a vital role in ensuring a secure and enjoyable environment for everyone by providing an extra layer of protection with reliable, one-touch access to services such as police, fire and EMS. K1 ECDs are conveniently placed to provide a direct communication portal in times of danger, personal crisis, medical emergencies, to report suspicious behavior or activities, or for accidents,” the announcement reads.
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information or to book a discovery call or demonstration, visit the company's website at .
