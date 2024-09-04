Drought In Austria Caused Multimillion-Dollar Damage To Agriculture
By Alimat Aliyeva
Agriculture in Austria is struggling with the effects of the
severe drought in recent weeks and months,
The head of the Chamber of Agriculture, Josef Moosbruger, says
that due to the record number of hot days, we are faced with arid
fields. The damage to Agriculture from the drought is estimated at
150 million euros.
Farmers will also have to contend with extreme weather
conditions this year, from hail to floods and drought. After a
rainy spring, there is now a "serious drought that leads to high
irrigation costs," Moosbruger noted.
According to the head of the insurance company Kurt Weinberger,
the total damage to agriculture in Austria currently amounts to 250
million euros, 150 million euros due to drought, 100 million euros
due to frost, hail, hurricanes and floods.
The steady heat and lack of precipitation had a significant
impact on vegetable production this year. According to the Chamber
of Agriculture, this led to losses of up to 80 percent of the
crop.
