Drought In Austria Caused Multimillion-Dollar Damage To Agriculture

9/4/2024 7:18:05 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Agriculture in Austria is struggling with the effects of the severe drought in recent weeks and months, Azernews reports.

The head of the Chamber of Agriculture, Josef Moosbruger, says that due to the record number of hot days, we are faced with arid fields. The damage to Agriculture from the drought is estimated at 150 million euros.

Farmers will also have to contend with extreme weather conditions this year, from hail to floods and drought. After a rainy spring, there is now a "serious drought that leads to high irrigation costs," Moosbruger noted.

According to the head of the insurance company Kurt Weinberger, the total damage to agriculture in Austria currently amounts to 250 million euros, 150 million euros due to drought, 100 million euros due to frost, hail, hurricanes and floods.

The steady heat and lack of precipitation had a significant impact on vegetable production this year. According to the Chamber of Agriculture, this led to losses of up to 80 percent of the crop.

