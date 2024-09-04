Newsweek Names California Water Service Group One Of “World’S Most Trustworthy Companies”

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT) has earned a spot on Newsweek's list of the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” for the second year in a row, the magazine announced today. The designation, also in its second year, was given to Group by Newsweek and Statista Inc., a leading statistics portal and ranking provider, based on feedback and analysis from the utility's customers, investors, and employees.



Newsweek selected 57 companies to be honored in the and utilities category, with Group being one of only five water utilities recognized. The 2024 list recognizes 1,000 of the largest stock exchange-listed companies by revenue and spans 23 industries and 20 countries. Newsweek considered companies with annual revenues over $500 million USD, and rankings were determined through both an independent survey of more than 70,000 participants submitting 230,000 evaluations and a social listening analysis of more than 995,000 company mentions. Group was previously named one of“America's Most Trustworthy Companies” in March 2024.

“Doing the right thing for our customers, communities, employees, and stockholders-and striving daily to be a company they can trust-has always been part of our DNA,” said Martin A. Kropelnicki, Group Chairman & CEO.“We are humbled that our customers, investors, and employees believe in us and honored that Newsweek has again named California Water Service Group one of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies.”

The full listing and more information about the award are published online at .

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) is the largest regulated water utility in the western United States. It provides high-quality, reliable water and/or wastewater services to more than 2.1 million people in California, Hawaii, New Mexico, Washington, and Texas through its regulated subsidiaries, California Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, and Washington Water Service, and its utility holding company, Texas Water Service.

Group's purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers, communities, employees, and stockholders. To do so, it invests responsibly in water and wastewater infrastructure, sustainability initiatives, and community well-being. The company's 1,200+ employees live by a set of strong core values and share a commitment to protecting the planet, caring for people, and operating with the utmost integrity. The company has been named one of“America's Most Responsible Companies” and the“World's Most Trustworthy Companies” by Newsweek, a Top Workplace, and a Great Place to Work®. More information is available at .

