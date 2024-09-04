Rapha Clinic Of West Georgia Named Recipient Of Community Foundation Of West Georgia Grant

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

West Georgia faith-based and receives $2,000 Power of the Purse grant for Women's Health Initiative

- Medical Director Dr. Amy EubanksTEMPLE, GA, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Rapha Clinic of West Georgia , a local non-profit, faith-based charity, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a $2,000 Power of the Purse grant from the Community Foundation of West Georgia . This funding will be used to support Rapha Clinic's new Women's Health Initiative which will assist 37 patients in need of desperate care.This program is focused on women who need medical attention such as pap smears that focus on the transmission of HPV, venereal diseases and treatments for bacterial vaginosis. The clinic will offer mammogram screenings for patients over the age of 40, provide a medical gift card to help alleviate the cost of birth control and provide dentures to four of our dental patients.“The Rapha Clinic is dedicated to providing women's health and dental care to those struggling without medical insurance. This grant will allow us to provide comprehensive care including feminine products and exams,” said Dr. Amy Eubanks, Medical Director of the Rapha Clinic.“We want to sincerely thank the Community Foundation of West Georgia for their incredible support.”The Power of the Purse (POP) fund fuels activism and volunteerism in the community in order to focus on the local needs of women and children. Since 2009 the women of POP have helped grant more than $156,000 to 44 local organizations that serve women and children's needs in the West Georgia area. It not only promotes philanthropy within the community, but betters the community through strengthening community relations.To learn more about the Community Foundation of West Georgia visit .To learn more about the Rapha Clinic visit .

