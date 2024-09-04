Raising Superstars Released“The First 90%” Podcast: Everything About Parenting & Early Childhood Learning & Development

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Raising Superstars , the pioneers in early childhood education, proudly announces the launch of their latest initiative, The First 90% podcast. This incredible series invites audiences on a transformative journey to explore life's first important steps that shape who we become as adults.





Mr. Raghav Himatsingka, Co-founder of Raising Superstars





Featuring a diverse range of guests, from renowned artists and educators to elite athletes and neuroscientists, The First 90% brings together some of the brightest minds to consider the long-term impact of childhood development.



Did you know the First 90% of a Human Brain is developed between 0-6 Years of Age? You Know Now! The all new podcast by Raising Superstars talks about the same while exploring the crucial role of early childhood learning & development across diverse fields.





Each episode of The First 90% will delve into a unique perspective on how the formative years of childhood affect creativity, intelligence, character and future success. Audiences will hear from artists who explore how early intervention in the arts energizes creative, intellectual and emotional development; teachers providing insights into the importance of basic education, effective instruction, training and creating learning environments and athletes sharing information about how physical activity and early discipline build resilience and development. Not only these, but the podcast will also feature some renowned psychologists who will discuss cognitive, emotional and social development in young children and neuroscientists to shed light on the intricate brain connection of the development between early and lifelong mental health and cognitive abilities. Along with some interesting insights shared by the guests from various different fields of work.





This podcast is more than this; it's a movement. The makers have ensured that every episode brings new insights, challenging listeners to think differently about early childhood and its long-term effects.





“The vision behind The First 90% is to ignite a conversation that transcends traditional boundaries,” said Raghav Himatsingka, Co-founder of Raising Superstars .“We want to challenge how society thinks about early education, parenting, and societal growth by providing thought-provoking content from influential voices. Our goal is to empower individuals with the knowledge to make informed decisions that will shape the next generation.”





The podcast is based on a deeply held belief: much of what we do as adults is based on the beginning of our lives. But these difficult years are often underappreciated in mainstream discourse. Raising Superstars created this podcast to address this gap, and provided listeners with valuable insight into how early experiences shape lifelong outcomes. By highlighting this often overlooked aspect of human development, The First 90% aims to create a deeper understanding of how we can raise future generations for a better tomorrow.





Listen to the episodes of the podcast live now on their YouTube channel @raisingsuperstars, and subscribe to stay informed about upcoming discussions that promise to shape the conversation on early childhood development and new age parenting.





Raising Superstars is dedicated to revolutionizing early childhood education and parenting with innovative, research-backed programs designed to unlock the full potential of every child. With the No. 1 parenting application, The Prodigy Baby App, Raising Superstars empowers parents to nurture their child's development with ease and confidence. With the new age of digital learning, Raising Superstars provides an incredible scope of screen-free learning for kids, making it a digital learning experience like never before. Ranked as World's No. 4 EdTech Rising Stars of 2024 by the TIME Magazine, Raising Superstars is committed to providing parents and educators with the tools they need to foster early learning and development, Raising Superstars continues to lead the way in shaping a brighter future for the next generation.