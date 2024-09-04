CARE Failing Forward: Failing By Default

(MENAFN- 3BL) What happens if we stick with business as usual? We fail by default.

C.D. Glin , President, PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo, Inc talks about food systems are failing women, and what companies can do to correct for that. Thinking with a whole of company approach, beyond just philanthropy, is critical. Companies have to use their profits, their products, their procurement, their people, and their markets if we're going to achieve #zerohunger. He talks about how was a wake up call to the visceral challenges in the global food system-like climate change and inequality-and how to turn a moment into momentum. He also talks about how projects like She Feeds the World can help address these challenges.

Listen to or download the conversation here .

