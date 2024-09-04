CARE Failing Forward: Failing By Default
(MENAFN- 3BL)
What happens if we stick with business as usual? We fail by default.
C.D. Glin , President, PepsiCo Foundation and Global Head of Social Impact, PepsiCo, Inc talks about food systems are failing women, and what companies can do to correct for that. Thinking with a whole of company approach, beyond just philanthropy, is critical. Companies have to use their profits, their products, their procurement, their people, and their markets if we're going to achieve #zerohunger. He talks about how COVID-19 was a wake up call to the visceral challenges in the global food system-like climate change and inequality-and how to turn a moment into momentum. He also talks about how projects like She Feeds the World can help address these challenges.
Listen to or download the conversation here .
To listen in on more conversations with CARE staff around the world discussing experiences learned from failure, and how we use that to get better at our work, check out other episodes of the CARE Failing Forward podcast.
MENAFN04092024007202015466ID1108636796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.