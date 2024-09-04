L.B. Foster Company To Present Virtually At Singular Research Autumn Equinox 2024 Webinar On September 11, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PITTSBURGH, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ: FSTR, the“Company”), announced today that John Kasel, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Thalman, Executive Vice President and Chief Officer, will present at the Singular Research Autumn Equinox 2024 Webinar on September 11, 2024, beginning at 9:00 AM EST. Presentation materials for the will be posted on the Company's Investor Relations website under“Presentations” the morning of the conference.

A webcast and a video replay will be available online. A webcast registration link will be available on the L.B. Foster website: , under the Investor Relations page, on the day of the event. Video replay will remain available for 30 days.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global technology solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company's innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customers' most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit .

Investor Relations:

Stephanie Schmidt

(412) 928-3417

...

L.B. Foster Company

415 Holiday Drive

Suite 100

Pittsburgh, PA 15220