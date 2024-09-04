Kontakt.Io's Sticker Tag Sets New Standard For Scalable, Cost-Effective Asset Tracking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Paper-thin BLE tags enable enterprises to track items on a massive scale, prevent loss, and generate data for AI analytics

Kontakt , the leader in healthcare RTLS and digital transformation, has introduced the Sticker Tag, an ultra-thin, adhesive BLE tag that is ideal for tracking small, flat, or disposable assets.

Designed for rapid deployment at scale, Kontakt's Sticker Tag offers a wide range of use cases across healthcare and other industries, including tracking mobile phones, tablets, patient charts, logistics pallets, office supplies, and many more.

As part of Kontakt's turnkey solutions delivered as a service, the Sticker Tag creates foundational data that not only allows every enterprise to gain a real-time view of asset locations and movements, driving loss prevention; it also feeds into an AI-powered platform that turns data into insights and uncovers operational opportunities to cut waste, streamline capacity, improve experiences, and generate ROI.



The Sticker Tag is playing a key role in the healthcare industry's largest Real Time Location Services (RTLS) deployment, in which Kontakt has partnered with a large health system. The initiative involves more than 180 facilities, 300 locations, 500,000 assets, and 41,000 licensed beds.

"Kontakt is a trusted partner for leading health systems and other industries because we consistently invest about 30% of our revenue in product innovation to create new solutions for evolving customer needs," said Rom Eizenberg, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of Product Innovation at Kontakt. "Our commitment to extracting value from the data our customers create sets Kontakt apart."

Key features of the Sticker Tag include:

Flat and Unobtrusive : Ultra-thin and weighing only four grams, including the battery, the Sticker Tag fits on daily-use items and small hand-held devices without disrupting the user experience.

Real-Time Tracking : BLE-connected, the tag comes with advanced RF performance combined with Kontakt's Location Engine. Supported frames include Cisco Spaces, iBeacon, Eddystone, and Telemetry.

Fast and Scalable : Lightweight and cost-effective, the Sticker Tag is operational immediately, activated individually with a smartphone (Android or iOS) via NFC or in a batch at shipping for large-scale deployments. It can enable asset management use cases ranging from a few dozen to hundreds of thousands of assets.

Long-lasting, Eco-Friendly Battery : The Sticker Tag ensures uninterrupted tracking of assets with three options for battery life: 90 days, 1 year, and 2.2 years. Plus, unlike typical batteries, this battery is built with biodegradable, non-toxic materials.

About Kontakt

Kontakt optimizes processes and resources by revealing how patients move through care delivery. Using AI, IoT, and RTLS, we help healthcare systems uncover waste, streamline capacity, improve workflows, and help staff and patients feel seen and valued. Solving for more than 20 use cases in care operations, we offer a single platform that is easy to deploy and scale with fast time to value. Since 2013, Kontakt has provided solutions to +32,000 end users, delivered via +1,200 partners, and deployed +4 million IoT devices in the field.

