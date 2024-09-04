Sri Lanka Grants Visa-Free Access For 38 Nationalities With Immediate Effect
(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) Sri Lanka has decided to grant visa-free access for 38 nationalities with immediate effect.
Advisor to President Ranil Wickremesinghe on tourism, Harin Fernando, said that the Cabinet, on Monday, approved the move.
“Today cabinet approved a system like in Singapore for the 38 countries with visa free to start with immediate effect , also have given President full authority to execute the operation, this will definitely help ease the congestion currently face by tourist,” Fernando said on X.
Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said that Sri Lanka will follow the 'one-chop' approach in Singapore. (Colombo Gazette)
