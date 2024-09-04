Who Is Patongtarn Shinawatra? Check Out Thailands PM's Fashion
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Prime Minister of Thailand, Patongtarn Shinawatra, is a big name not only in Politics but also in fashion. Know how her stylish dressing beats even celebrities!
MENAFN04092024007385015968ID1108635535
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.