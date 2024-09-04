Enstar Announces Expiration Of “Go-Shop” Period

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HAMILTON, Bermuda, Sept. 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enstar Group Limited (“Enstar”) (Nasdaq: ESGR) today announced the expiration of the 35-day“go-shop” period as provided in the previously announced definitive merger agreement, pursuant to which Sixth Street, a leading global firm, will acquire Enstar for $5.1 billion. The go-shop period expired at 11:59 p.m. ET on September 2, 2024.



During the“go-shop” period, Enstar, with the assistance of its advisor & Co. LLC, actively solicited alternative proposals from 34 potentially interested third parties. To date, the Company has not received any additional acquisition proposals following the execution of the merger agreement.

As the“go-shop” period has ended, Enstar and its financial advisor have now entered into the“no-shop” period. During the“no-shop” period, the Company will be subject to customary restrictions limiting its ability to solicit any alternative acquisition proposals and to participate in discussions or negotiations with or provide non-public information to any person relating to any acquisition proposal, subject to customary“fiduciary out” provisions.

The transaction, which has been unanimously approved and recommended to its shareholders by Enstar's Board of Directors, is expected to close in mid-2025, subject to approval by Enstar's shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions. Upon completion of the transaction, Enstar will become a privately-held company.

Advisors

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC is acting as financial advisor to Enstar and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Hogan Lovells US LLP are acting as legal advisors. Ardea Partners LP, Barclays PLC and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC are acting as financial advisors to Sixth Street and Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, Debevoise & Plimpton LLP and Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP are acting as legal advisors.

About Enstar

Enstar is a NASDAQ-listed leading global insurance group that offers innovative capital release solutions through its network of group companies in Bermuda, the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, and other international locations. A market leader in completing legacy acquisitions, Enstar has acquired more than 117 companies and portfolios since its formation in 2001. For further information about Enstar, see

About Sixth Street

Sixth Street is a leading global investment firm with over $75 billion in assets under management and committed capital. The firm uses its long-term flexible capital, data-enabled capabilities, and One Team culture to develop themes and offer solutions to companies across all stages of growth. Founded in 2009, Sixth Street has 600 team members including over 200 investment professionals operating around the world. For more information, follow Sixth Street on social media and visit .

