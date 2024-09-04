After Mollywood, Sandalwood Urges K'taka Govt To Form Committee To Probe Sexual Harassment Complaints

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Sandalwood has taken a firm stand against sexual harassment, with several prominent figures urging the Karnataka to launch a comprehensive investigation into these issues. The push for action comes in the wake of similar movements in other regional film industries, including Malayalam and Telugu, where sexual harassment and misconduct have become hot-button topics.

The Malayalam film industry recently came under scrutiny after the release of the Hema Committee report, which revealed widespread allegations of sexual harassment and homosexuality involving well-known actors. The report has sparked widespread discussions, leading to a growing demand for the formation of a dedicated committee to address these issues across the entire film industry.

Telugu actress Samantha spoke out about the need to study sexual harassment and other related issues within the Telugu film industry. Her statements have resonated with many, sparking conversations and calls for similar action in other regions.

Sandalwood has now joined the fray, with 153 individuals from the Kannada film industry and various other fields advocating for gender justice, signing a petition that has been submitted to the Karnataka government. The petition, led by actor and social activist Chetan Ahimsa, calls for the formation of a committee headed by a retired judge to investigate sexual harassment in the Kannada film industry.



The petition has garnered support from numerous prominent figures, including FIRE (Film Industry for Rights and Equality), an organization that was initially formed in 2017 during the MeToo movement in Sandalwood. FIRE's leadership includes director Kavita Lankesh and actor Chetan Ahimsa, who have been vocal advocates for women's rights within the industry.

The petition not only demands an investigation into sexual harassment but also calls for the implementation of rules to ensure that women can work in a safe and equal environment in the Kannada film industry. Among the 153 signatories are well-known actresses such as Ramya, Shruti Hariharan, Ashika Ranganath, Aindritha Ray, Amrita Iyengar, and Pooja Gandhi, along with other industry stalwarts like Sudeep, director Pawan Wodeyar, and actor Vinay Rajkumar.

This move by the Kannada film industry echoes the impact of the 2018 #MeToo campaign, which made waves across the entire Indian film industry. The campaign gained momentum when Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta accused actor Nana Patekar of sexual harassment, igniting a nationwide movement. In Kannada cinema, several actresses, including Shruti Hariharan, came forward with their stories, shedding light on the prevalence of harassment in the industry.