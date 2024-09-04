Rahul Gandhi Donates One Month Salary Of Rs 2.30 Lakh To Landslide-Hit Wayanad; Urges Others To Follow Suit

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) New Delhi: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has donated his monthly salary as an MP towards the relief and rehabilitation in his former Lok Sabha constituency Wayanad, which is limping back to normalcy after a series of landslides left over 400 people dead and displaced thousands. The leader donated Rs 2.30 lakh and shared the receipt of his contribution on social and urged everyone to contribute whatever they can to help Wayanad.

"Our brothers and sisters in Wayanad have endured a devastating tragedy, and they need our support to recover from the unimaginable losses they have faced.

"I have donated my entire month's salary to aid in the relief and rehabilitation efforts for those affected. I sincerely urge all fellow Indians to contribute whatever they can - every little bit makes a difference. Wayanad is a beautiful part of our country, and together, we can help rebuild the lives of its people who have lost so much." he said.

The Congress leader also mentioned that people can make their contributions through the "Stand With Wayanad" app, launched by the Congress party.

Gandhi previously represented the Wayanad constituency in the last Lok Sabha. In the recent elections, he secured victories in both Wayanad and Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh. He has since relinquished the Kerala seat, and his sister, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, is likely to contest the bypoll.

