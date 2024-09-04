عربي


6 Benefits Of Drinking Coriander Water Daily

9/4/2024 5:00:31 AM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Coriander is packed with protein, iron, magnesium, potassium, dietary fiber, vitamins C and K, and antioxidants.

6 benefits of drinking coriander water daily

Let's see what are the health benefits of drinking coriander boiled water regularly.

Constipation Relief

Drinking coriander boiled water on an empty stomach in the morning helps in improving digestion and relieving constipation.

Boosts Immunity

Coriander has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. This will help boost immunity.

Prevents Dehydration

Drinking coriander water also helps prevent dehydration.

Manages Diabetes

Drinking coriander boiled water helps in reducing blood sugar levels and controlling insulin levels.

Aids in Weight Loss

Drinking coriander water with a little cumin added to it helps in reducing belly fat.

Good for Skin

Drinking coriander water is also good for skin health.

Note:

Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist.

