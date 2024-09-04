6 benefits of drinking coriander water daily

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Coriander is packed with protein, iron, magnesium, potassium, dietary fiber, vitamins C and K, and antioxidants.

Let's see what are the benefits of drinking coriander boiled water regularly.

Drinking coriander boiled water on an empty stomach in the morning helps in improving digestion and relieving constipation.



Coriander has antioxidant and antimicrobial properties. This will help boost immunity.



Drinking coriander water also helps prevent dehydration.



Drinking coriander boiled water helps in reducing blood sugar levels and controlling insulin levels.



Drinking coriander water with a little cumin added to it helps in reducing belly fat.



Drinking coriander water is also good for skin health.



Make changes to your diet only after consulting a health professional or nutritionist.