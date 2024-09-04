Sunny Kaushal: Love To Experiment With Newer Things That Scare Me

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) It was in 2016 when Sunny Kaushal made his acting debut with“Sunshine Tours and Travels” and now eight years into the industry, the looks back at his journey with a lot of fondness.

The 34-year-old hopes that the coming years make him a better actor because he would love to improve and experiment with newer things that scare him.

“I look back at my journey with a lot of fondness. I am really grateful to have spent these past eight years in this beautiful industry. Actually more than eight years as an actor and then I was an assistant director before that and so it's almost been like around 10 to 11 years in this industry,” Sunny told IANS.

He says he is really grateful as he“got to learn a lot, meet some really amazing people, made some lifelong friends, got to be a part of some amazing stories, got to play some amazing characters and you know just entertain people”

Sunny, who is the younger brother of Vicky Kaushal added:“I just feel so grateful that people have accepted me with such warmth, such love and with open arms and I just hope that I just continue to do so and continue to entertain everyone and just bring more and better characters and stories to people for their entertainment and yeah.”

He now looks forward to just being a part of more“amazing stories, getting to play more amazing characters, you know, leading a much better, fulfilling life.”

“I think within these eight years, one good thing that has happened is that I've become much more calm when it comes to everything around me, you know, when it comes to my people around me, the relationships, friends, families, films, dealing with people, you know, the way to approach your work, your profession, I think I've become much more calm, much more respectful in that,” he said.

Looking forward, he hopes to become a better actor.

“So yeah, I just hope that the coming years bring about the same thing in me and make me a better person, probably, definitely make me a better actor because I would love to improve, love to enjoy and love to experiment with newer things that scare me.I think I'm really looking forward to the coming years, you know, with bated breath.”