Viral Video: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Seen Enjoying Evening Bicycle Ride In US

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Tamil Nadu Chief MK Stalin took an evening bicycle ride during his ongoing US visit to escape the city's hustle and bustle. In a shared on X, formerly Twitter, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President can be seen riding a bike against the backdrop of an evening sky adorned with hues of orange and red.

| 'We must remain vigilant': TN CM reacts as govt cancels UPSC lateral entry ad

The video of Tamil Nadu CM's cycling adventure in the US has received more than 3,05,400 views, thousands of likes, and hundreds of comments.

| Will MK Stalin's son Udhayanidhi be elevated as deputy CM of Tamil Nadu? Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin US Visit

MK Stalin is currently on an official visit to the United States , aiming to secure investment from giant firms for the state. The Tamil Nadu CM secured ₹400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, which will create nearly 500 jobs in the area. While sharing the news on X, Stalin said that the deal will prove to be of essence for the economic development of the state and in nurturing green energy production.

“Another successful day in San Francisco! We've secured a Rs400 crore investment from Ohmium in Chengalpattu district, creating 500 jobs. This marks a significant step in nurturing the ecosystem for green energy production and fuelling a sustainable future!” read a post by MK Stalin on X.

| MK Stalin plays football amid election campaign in Chennai | Watch video

Earlier, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin had visited the offices of Apple, Google and Microsoft and discussed opportunities for investment and partnerships with them. Day 2 of his US visit led to the signing of a pact to skill two million youngsters in the state in AI under the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, in partnership with Google . The Chief Minister described the visit to the offices of Apple , Google and Microsoft as“awe-inspiring."

The initiative will help to collaborate with startups, MSMEs, and the rural economy and make the youth a future-ready force. A government release said the signing of the pact was the outcome of a discussion initiated by the CM with officials at Google on August 30, reported PTI.