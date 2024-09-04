Lollapalooza India To Return With Third Edition In Mumbai On March 8

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Sep 4 (IANS) The multi-genre festival Lollapalooza is set to return to India for its third edition next year. The music festival, which garnered exceptional response to its two seasons, will be held in Mumbai on March 9 and March 9, 2025.

The festival promises a dynamic triad of music, culture and memorable experiences, continuing its evolution as the premier multi-genre event in the Asian subcontinent.

The festival features genres like pop, rock, hip-hop, EDM and techno, and this time around, the attendees can expect over 20 hours of music across 4 stages, art installations, trendy merchandise and the signature Lolla Food Park.

The third edition of the festival will showcase an impressive lineup of renowned global artistes, indie and popular Indian performers. The festival line-up will be revealed in days to come.

With more than 80 International and Indian artistes and countless magical moments shared with tens of thousands over the 2023 and 2024 editions, Lollapalooza India is poised to return, promising an unparalleled music and cultural experience.

For its upcoming edition, Lollapalooza India is set to introduce the new Lolla Comfort category which offers a dedicated and private space with refreshments for purchase catering to those seeking additional comfort and convenience without the full cost of premium lounge services. It provides comfortable seating, shade, easy access to food and air-conditioned restroom facilities, ensuring a superior experience for all attendees.

Ticket sales for the Lollapalooza India 2025 will kick off with Early Bird tickets on sale for everyone at 12 PM on September 5, 2024.

The festival is promoted and co-produced by ticketing platform BookMyShow Live along with global producers, Perry Farrell and C3 Presents.

So far, the festival has seen top performers like A.P. Dhillon, Jonas Brothers, Cigarettes After Sex, Japanese Breakfast and others.