Kursk Operation: Zelensky Explains How Long Ukraine Will Keep Russian Territory Under Its Control

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Ukraine will keep part of the Kursk region under its control as part of the plan to win the war.

He said this in an interview with NBC , Ukrinform reports.

“For now, we need these territories,” Zelensky said.

He noted that Ukraine will keep this territory under control because it is important for Ukraine's plan to win the war, which will soon be presented to international partners.

“We do not need Russian territory. Our operation is aimed at restoring our territorial integrity. We are capturing Russian soldiers to exchange them for Ukrainian ones... And the attitude towards the territories is the same: we do not need their land,” the President emphasized.

At the same time, he did not comment on the possible advance of the Ukrainian military deep into Russian territory.“I cannot talk about this,” Zelensky said.

According to him, the US administration was not warned in advance about Ukraine's plans for an operation in Russia.

“Yes, we did not inform anyone. And this is not a matter of lack of trust,” the head of state said, noting that one of the reasons for the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer was the excessive public discussion of the plans, which gave the Russians time to prepare.

As Ukrinform reported, the offensive operation of the Ukrainian Defense Forces in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation began on August 6, 2024.

As of the end of August, the Defense Forces took control of 100 settlements and captured about 600 Russian soldiers during the creation of a security zone in the Kursk region.

Photo: OP