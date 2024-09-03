ASEAN To Enhance Intelligence Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) VIENTIANE, Sept 4 (NNN-KPL) – Representatives from the member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), attended the 21st ASEAN Military Intelligence Meeting (AMIM) yesterday, to enhance cooperation in the intelligence sector.

The meeting, held in the Lao capital, Vientiane, provided an important for ASEAN military intelligence officials, to exchange views on enhancing cooperation in the intelligence sector, contributing to regional defence collaboration, and safeguarding peace, stability, and resilience in the region, Lao News Agency reported, yesterday.

Additionally, the meeting included discussions and the adoption of a draft joint statement for the 21st ASEAN Chiefs of Defence Forces Meeting, which will serve as a foundation for promoting ASEAN military cooperation.