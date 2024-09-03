Kartoon Studios And Liveone To Collaborate On Custom Audio And Video Channels

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Kartoon Studios Companion Stations to be Available to Over Four Million LiveOne Members, Including on the Tesla Streaming App

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 03, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kartoon Studios (NYSE American: TOON) and LiveOne (NASDAQ: LVO) are thrilled to announce an exciting new partnership that will bring three dynamic channels of music and content to audiences of all ages. This collaboration combines both companies' creative expertise and distribution power to deliver tailored entertainment experiences across multiple platforms.



The partnership will introduce three distinct channels:

1. Baby Genius: Aimed at children aged 2-8, this channel will offer engaging and entertaining content to stimulate young minds. From animated adventures to sing-along music, Baby Genius is expected to become the ultimate destination for early childhood entertainment.

2. Stan Lee Presents: Targeted at kids and teens aged eight and older, this channel will showcase music related to superhero stories, exciting adventures, and content of the Stan Lee Universe. Stan Lee Presents is expected to captivate a generation ready for action and inspiration.

3. Cartoon Hangover: Designed for teens aged 15 and up, Cartoon Hangover will provide edgy, original content that pushes the boundaries of animation. All your favorite content from the Frederator network will be combined with the hottest music to create a unique music experience. This channel is expected to become the go-to destination for older kids and young adults seeking fresh, innovative entertainment.

Kartoon Studios and LiveOne will distribute this custom content using their existing channels and platforms, with the goal of reaching the widest possible audience. This strategic partnership highlights both companies' commitment to delivering high-quality, age-appropriate content that resonates with viewers across various age groups.

"We are excited to partner with LiveOne to bring these unique channels to life," said Todd Steinman, President of Toon Media Networks. "By combining our creative talents and distribution networks, we can offer something extraordinary for audiences of all ages."

"This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide diverse and engaging content for kids and teens," added Bradley Konkol, Head of Slacker Radio for LiveOne. "We are confident that these new channels will become favorites among families and young viewers everywhere."

The three new channels will begin rolling out this Fall, with content available from Kartoon Studios and LiveOne's vast platforms.

About Kartoon Studios

Kartoon Studios (NYSE AMERICAN: TOON) is a global end-to-end creator, producer, distributor, marketer, and licensor of entertainment brands. The Company's IP portfolio includes original animated content, including the Stan Lee brand,“Stan Lee's Superhero Kindergarten,” starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba;“Shaq's Garage,” starring Shaquille O'Neal, on Kartoon Channel!;“Rainbow Rangers” on Kartoon Channel! and Ameba; the Netflix Original,“Llama Llama,” starring Jennifer Garner, and more.

In 2022, Kartoon Studios acquired Canada's WOW! Unlimited Media, along with its subsidiary, Mainframe Studios, which is one of the most successful animation service houses in the world, producing top brands for 3rd parties, including“Cocomelon,”“Barbie's Playhouse,” Unicorn Academy,” and“SuperKitties.” Additionally, the company made a strategic investment becoming the largest shareholder in Germany's Your Family Entertainment AG (FRA:RTV), one of Europe's leading distributors and broadcasters of high-quality programs for children and families.

Toon Media Networks, the Company's wholly owned digital distribution network, consists of Kartoon Channel!, Frederator Network, and Ameba. Kartoon Channel! is a globally distributed entertainment platform with near full penetration of the U.S. market. Kartoon Channel! and Ameba are available across multiple platforms, including iOS, Android Mobile, Web, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, Pluto TV, Comcast, Cox, Dish, Sling TV, Android TV, Tubi, Xumo, and Samsung and LG Smart TVs. Frederator Network owns and operates one of the largest global animation networks on YouTube, with channels featuring over 2000 exclusive creators and influencers, garnering billions of views annually.

For additional information, please visit

About LiveOne

Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA, LiveOne (Nasdaq: LVO ) is an award-winning, creator-first, music, entertainment, and technology platform focused on delivering premium experiences and content worldwide through memberships and live and virtual events. LiveOne's subsidiaries include Slacker Radio, PodcastOne, PPVOne, CPS, LiveXLive, DayOne Music Publishing, Drumify and Splitmind. LiveOne is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, Spotify, Samsung, Amazon Fire, Android TV, and through STIRR's OTT applications. For more information, visit liveone.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , YouTube and Twitter at @liveone . For more investor information, please visit .

