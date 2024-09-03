Kuwait Sadu House Holds Event In London

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Nusaiba Ben-Shaibah

LONDON, Sept 3 (KUNA) -- The Bait Al-Sha'ar: A Mobile Cultural Space event was launched within the Kuwaiti Cultural Week in the United Kingdom as part of Kuwait's celebrations on the 125th anniversary of the Kuwaiti-British partnership.

This event, organized by Kuwait Al-Sadu Society at Kuwait Embassy on late Monday, highlighted the role of the Bait Al-Sha'ar (a tent made from Camels hair) in promoting values of Kuwaiti cultural heritage and hospitality, providing opportunities to enjoy, learn about, and participate in some Bedouin arts like Sadu weaving.

The organizers of the event, led by the society's representative Rawan Al-Otaibi, provide free brief guided tours and workshops on Sadu weaving, with the participation of the two Kuwaiti craftswomen Sharifa Bo Shalfa and Sitha Al-Marri.

In a statement to KUNA, British Ambassador to the State of Kuwait Belinda Lewis, praised the event saying that it showcased the ancient traditional craft of weaving, practiced by Bedouin women in the past and the various materials used in it.

In a similar statement Sharifa Bo Shalfa told to KUNA that the celebrations of the 125th anniversary of Kuwaiti-British partnership provided a good opportunity to highlight the Bedouin culture in Kuwait to the exhibition's visitors, and the craft of weaving Sadu which was used in the construction of Baiat Al-Sha'ar inhabited by families in the desert.

The opening of the exhibition, which continues until September 6, was attended by the Dean of the Arab Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador of Bahrain to the United Kingdom Sheikh Fawaz Al-Khalifa, the UK Ambassador to Kuwait Belinda Lewis, and several ambassadors and senior officials. (end)

